DLA Piper holds sessions supporting disabled children, war veterans in hospitals during Purim

The Israeli branch of global law firm DLA Piper held several community events last week in honor of Purim to support and bring holiday joy to those who need it most during the holidays, the firm announced.

Members of the law firm visited the Shamir Medical Center and partnered with the "Simcha Layeled" organization, which is dedicated to improving the quality of life for thousands of disabled and seriously ill children in hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout Israel.

They brought games, face and body paint, costumes, arts and crafts, and food, hosting a Purim party for the children.

DLA Piper Israel also hosted a special event at their new offices, where participants packaged 350 Purim baskets for wounded soldiers at the Sheba Medical Center.

The baskets will be distributed to soldiers who served in Gaza and displaced children from northern Israel. Jeremy Lustman (credit: DLA Piper)

DLA Piper Israel

"These initiatives express the core values of our firm and our deep commitment to the Israeli community," said Jeremy Lustman, Head of DLA Piper Israel.

"We believe that, especially during challenging times, the active involvement of the business sector in supporting Israeli society is of great importance. These volunteer activities not only contribute to the community but also strengthen the bonds between our team members and add further meaning to our daily work."

"DLA Piper Israel's Purim volunteer initiatives join a variety of social activities the firm leads throughout the year, as part of its broader concept of corporate responsibility and community contribution."

DLA Piper is one of the largest law firms in the world, employing nearly 5,000 lawyers across 50 countries, including Israel.

Its clients include many prominent global companies, innovative startups, and more than half of the Fortune 250. The firm has been active in Israel since 2012, is managed by Jeremy Lustman, and advises approximately 200 Israeli clients, institutional bodies, and private companies regarding overseas transactions valued at billions of dollars.