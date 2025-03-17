'Wanted to die a martyr': Journalist arrested on suspicion of terror incitement

Israel Police arrested a journalist from Jerusalem on suspicion that she had posted incitement content online in recent months and expressed support for terror groups, police said on Monday.

The suspect, in her 30s, shared a video of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in which he could be heard saying the greatest gift he could receive was to die as a martyr, the police noted. The caption the woman appended to the photo read: "He wanted to die a martyr's death."

An additional post showed a photo of the terrorist who carried out the terror attack at the El-Khader Junction in Gush Etzion in December of 2024.

A different social media post featured an image of a terrorist donning the green flag associated with Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the police noted.

The photo was paired with the caption, "Lift the camera onto your shoulders and document the situation. You are leaving with burdens you can no longer bear." View of the social media post shared by the east Jerusalem suspect. March 17, 2025. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police investigation

Police added that other posts shared by the journalist showed gunmen belonging to terror groups in Jenin with the inscription, "Only God can make them lay down their weapons," and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists praising those who fight against what they termed the "occupation."

The police said the suspect was being investigated on suspicion of identifying with a terror organization and inciting terror.