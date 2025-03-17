Palestinian suspect arrested for series of burglaries disguised as Jew, farmer

Israel Police arrested a Palestinian on suspicion he had broken into homes in the area of Efrat in Gush Etzion dressed in a series of disguises, the police announced on Monday.

In one instance, the suspect wore a kippah and sandals while walking around the community of Elazar and attempted to break into a home.

Upon discovering people were in the house, the suspect then pretended to be traveling in the area and asked for water.

Police noted the suspect subsequently moved on to the following home, which was empty and from which he stole property. The police added that to remove any suspicion of his actions, the suspect donned a wide-brimmed hat and a bag sporting the Bnei Akiva logo.

In a different incident, the suspect stole a bicycle from the community of Efrat while wearing a helmet. He then broke into a home, stole a bag and a safe, which had a weapon in it, and rode on the bicycle to the community exit. From there, he climbed over the fence surrounding the community. View of an Israel Police vehicle. (credit: Via Maariv)

Indictment filed

In the middle of a similar attempt the man was identified by community security forces, and tried to escape disguised himself as an agricultural worker, the police said.

He was subsequently arrested. At the end of the investigation, an indictment was filed against the suspect.