Hamas stalled talks for a ‘Ramadan ceasefire’ and provoked Israel - analysis

Israel began a new round of airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza overnight. The airstrikes began after midnight and continued overnight between March 17 and March 18. They represent the strongest strikes since the ceasefire that began in mid-January.

Hamas has claimed that Israel broke the ceasefire, but it is Hamas that sought to stall since March 1, when the first phase of the ceasefire ended.

Hamas believed it could achieve a ‘Ramadan ceasefire’ for the month of March and that it could rebuild its forces. It has been recruiting, and recent reports paint a picture of a terror group that still has up to 25,000 fighters. The group, however, lacks the firepower it had back on October 6, 2023, before its invasion of Israel.

Hamas had sought to delay talks in Doha over the last two weeks. It refused to release new hostages on March 1, March 8, or March 15. Hamas should have released nine hostages by now.

Instead, Hamas put out a statement on Friday claiming it was ready to release American hostages held in Gaza. Hamas was claiming it would release Edan Alexander and also four deceased hostages. Edan Alexander is believed to be the only living American hostage in Gaza. Yael Alexander, mother of hostage Edan Alexander, at the address to the press at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

However, Hamas appeared to be deceiving Israel and US envoy Steve Witkoff. Witkoff, who was sent by Trump to secure the ceasefire in January, had reportedly offered a bridging deal to end the impasse after March 1. Israel supported his proposal. Hamas stalled.

The strikes on Gaza overnight are a test for Israel’s new Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir. They come amid other internal crises in Israel.

However, the fact is that Hamas created this scenario by provoking Israel. Hamas believed it could turn back the clock to October 6, 2023, and that it could hold almost sixty hostages and get away with this. "Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said overnight. Hamas is now threatening the hostages and also claiming that large numbers of civilians have been killed in Gaza.

Hamas left without allies as Houthis, Hezbollah and Iran step back

However, Hamas must also know that today, the US is carrying out increasing airstrikes on the Houthis. The Houthis had threatened to return to using ballistic missiles against Israel to back Hamas.

Iran has distanced itself from the Houthis. Iran knows that it is playing with fire with the Trump administration. The White House has warned the Houthis against attacks and said Iran could be held responsible. Iran has been doing everything possible to now make it seem that it is not backing the Houthis.

Iran has distanced itself from the Houthis. Iran knows that it is playing with fire with the Trump administration. The White House has warned the Houthis against attacks and said Iran could be held responsible. Iran has been doing everything possible to now make it seem that it is not backing the Houthis.

It remains to be seen where the new strikes will lead. Israel has many options. The Trump administration has been supportive of Israel doing what it wants in Gaza. At the same time, the Arab states have backed an Egyptian proposal for reconstruction in Gaza. However, those states also have other issues on their plate.

There are the US strikes on the Houthis as well as Syria’s tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Many things are in play in the region. Israel has also ramped up strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and southern Syria.