IDF wont strike Hamas where hostages are being held, sources confirm

Even as the IDF has returned to a military operation in Gaza and potentially a return to a wider invasion, it still will not attack areas of Gaza where Israeli hostages are being held, The Jerusalem Post confirmed on Tuesday.

Defense sources will not get into which Hamas officials might or might not be holding hostages as human shields at this moment, as now deceased Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar did for much of the war, but the rule of not attacking areas where hostages are being held, which IDF officials have publicly confirmed for the entire war until now, has no exceptions.

Further, the military will also not target areas where there is potential doubt about hostages being nearby.

It is also worth noting that there are only 22-24 living hostages at this point versus potentially a couple hundred at the start of the war.

The IDF and the Shin Bet started around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning to conduct dozens of extensive air strikes specifically on mid-level Hamas commanders in Gaza and some senior Hamas political officials, but it was unclear if they were targeting senior Hamas commanders like Mohammed Sinwar, who might be holding Israeli hostages nearby. A reported photo of overnight IAF strikes in the Gaza Strip, March 17, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

IDF renews strikes on Hamas in the Gaza Strip

Around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, IDF Arabic Spokesman Col. Avichai Adraee sent out a message to Gaza residents to move further into Gaza from the border with Israel to avoid being attacked as part of the renewed hostilities.

The red zone, defined as a combat zone by the IDF, wraps around all of Gaza from North to South, seeming to cover between one-third to one-half of the Strip's area, including Beit Hanoun, Harvat, Hazaa, and Abasan.