Baby boom: Birth rates in Israel are on the rise, primarily in Jewish families

After a prolonged decline in the number of children per family, Israel is witnessing an increase in birth rates, particularly among Jewish families, according to the latest birth statistics for 2024. Birth rates in the Arab sector continue to decline.

The 2024 data presents a fascinating picture: approximately 134,000 births this year, compared to 131,000 in 2023 and 132,000 in 2022.

The decision to bring a child into the world is a clear expression of optimism —despite difficulties and challenges, the number of births has increased, proving that Israeli society is more resilient and optimistic than we tend to think.

The full trends in birth rates are still unclear, as comprehensive demographic data has yet to be released. To gain a complete picture, factors such as the age distribution within the population, particularly among women of childbearing age, must be examined—data that is still missing.

However, we can cautiously state that despite the war, reserve duty, societal divisions, and the rising cost of living, Israelis have not been deterred from having children—quite the opposite. The difficult reality has strengthened the desire among many to expand their families or at least maintain their size. Babies born amid Israel's next baby boom. (credit: MAARIV)

A baby boom is one possible explanation. Historically, post-war periods have been marked by increased birth rates, and even now—though the war is still ongoing—it seems that people are choosing to have more children.

However, this explanation alone is insufficient. Even before the war, Israel’s birth rate was exceptional by all measures. While in most Western countries, the birth rate is below the minimum threshold needed to sustain the population, Israel follows the opposite trend. Israel surpasses not only Western nations but also non-Western ones.

Growing families are more than just ultra-Orthodox

In countries like Iran (1.7) and Turkey (1.9), birth rates are low, whereas in Israel, the average number of children per family is close to three. Contrary to common perception, this phenomenon is not exclusive to the ultra-Orthodox community. Secular and traditional families in Israel also have more children compared to families in Western countries.

Children are not just statistics, and bringing them into the world is not solely about economic and demographic growth. The belief in having children reflects the strength of the family unit, which contributes to individual stability, joy, and happiness. Indeed, in every international comparison, Israel stands out as a family-oriented country with a high percentage of families and a low rate of children born outside a stable family framework.

Looking at these figures, it becomes clear why Israel consistently ranks among the happiest countries in the world. After all, happiness is not just a fleeting emotion; it stems from family life, social engagement, and solidarity, which provide a sense of purpose and security in difficult times.

A society with stable families and children is a stronger, more cohesive society. The story of US Vice President J.D. Vance illustrates this well. Recently, Vance displayed a tough stance when publicly rebuking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but behind his stern exterior lies a difficult personal story. In his autobiographical book Hillbilly Elegy, Vance candidly described his childhood in a broken American family.

The bestseller, later adapted into a film, painted a grim picture of the poor white community in the US—unemployment, alcoholism, social decline, and high mortality rates. Based on his personal experience, Vance argued that family is the foundation of personal and social resilience. The conclusion: A society with functional, stable families—like Israel—is a cohesive society capable of overcoming challenges.

Not everything is rosy. Alongside the encouraging birth rate figures, concerning trends persist, such as the surge in Israelis leaving the country. Additionally, many children born in Israel, particularly in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors, do not receive adequate education. These children grow up in communities that do not share the economic and security burden equally.

And yet, do not let daily discouraging news or negative online comments break your spirit. Just when it seemed that everything was going against us, Israelis turned the tide and chose to bring more children into the world. The choice of many Israelis to have children proves that the phrase Am Yisrael Chai—"The People of Israel Live"—is more than just a slogan. Israelis believe in life and want to continue giving life.

Dr. Natanel Fisher is the Head of the Department of Public Policy at Sha’arei Mada Ve’Mishpat.