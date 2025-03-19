Herzog urges US Jews to stand united in supporting Israel amid growing divides

It was an American morning for President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, on Wednesday when they met with the board of AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), followed by a meeting with a joint delegation of the Jewish Federation of Orange County and two groups representing the American Friends of Magen David Adom.

Herzog was told at both meetings that he was an inspiration and was warmly praised for his dedication to the return of the hostages and the attention that he paid to their families.

Herzog responded that they had become like his own family.

He applauded his guests for their advocacy on behalf of Israel and said that what they were doing is very important. His wife added that such organizations on the ground are life-saving.”

Voices at both meetings were raised in concern at the virulent outbreak of antisemitism across America - and not just on university campuses. Protesters lead a chant during a pro-Palestinian anti-war encampment on the campus of the University of Washington in Seattle, April 29, 2024. (credit: Noah Riffe/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Herzog urges US Jews to fight antisemitism

One man at the second meeting had an explanation for the level of antisemitism, which caught much of American Jewry by surprise. He was not the only person who said that whatever happens in Israel has repercussions on every Jew around the world, but he also presented a thought-provoking reason. Whereas it is more or less taken for granted that diaspora Jews represent Israel, the opposite is now true in his opinion. “ Israel is the Jewish State, and in the eyes of non-Jews, you are representing us,” said the man. “You have to go out and express the interests of Jews in the world in the general media.”

The AIPAC Board was led by former and current AIPAC Presidents Michael Tuchin and Bernie Kaminetsky. Tuchun is now Chairman of the Board.

At both meetings, Herzog urged his guests to fight back and heard from Orange County representatives that they approach donors to universities to make them aware of the hate-mongering on campus,

As for raising money for Israel - it is becoming more challenging.

While Israel has generally enjoyed bipartisan support from American political entities, American Jews, the Herzogs were told, were torn in their loyalties as differences between Israel's right-wing and left-wing Jews became more divisive.

Herzog observed that the world is going through many political processes and is somewhat on a roller coaster, so advocates for Israel have to focus differently on every nation in order to ensure Israel’s place in the region. “It’s very complicated,” he said.

This was another area in which Herzog was lauded. Tuchin, who has remarkable social skills, said that he admired Herzog's ability to work with all nations and all sectors of society. Tuchin also underscored Michal Herzog’s work on social issues and mental health.

She, in turn, stressed at both meetings how mental health contributes to a calmer and more productive society and how the mental health of Israelis has been affected by events of the past year and a half.

She also emphasized the importance of not using violence against women - and sexual violence, in particular, as a weapon of war. She was speaking not only for women victims who have suffered at the hands of Hamas but for women in general. “There are bound to be other conflicts," she said, and so this battle to outlaw violence against women to be used as a tool must be fought now.

Eric Ludwig, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Orange County, said that there are many challenges requiring advocacy and asked Herzog to suggest the issues that are most important.

First and foremost, in the President’s opinion, is the immediate return of the hostages. After that is “Iran, the empire of evil,” which Herzog termed “ a number one priority.” and said that Israel was blocking Iran from implementing its ambitions.