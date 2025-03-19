Israel will resume evacuating civilians from Gaza Strip combat zones, Katz says

Israeli authorities will resume the "evacuation of civilians from the battle zones [in the Gaza Strip]," Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday.

"Take the advice of President Trump. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open to you – including relocation to other places in the world for those who want it. The alternative is total destruction and ruin." Katz added.

"The Israeli Air Force's strike against Hamas terrorists was only the first step," he warned. Katz also told the "residents of Gaza" that "this is the last warning."

He discussed the likely escalation of conflict, stating that "Soon, population evacuations will begin again from the combat zones...and you will pay the full price."

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday moved the yardstick for the end of the IDF's renewal of hostilities against Hamas and for a new deal to become dependent on a return of all of the hostages and a removal of threat to Israel's Gaza Corridor residents.

Blaming the Sinwar brothers

Katz also blamed the Sinwar brothers, commenting that "the first [Yahya] Sinwar ruined Gaza, and the second [Mohammed] Sinwar will completely destroy it."

Then-Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by the IDF in Tel Sultan in Rafah on October 16 in an unplanned operation.

He orchestrated the October 7 Massacre, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 people, including Israelis and other nationalities alike, and the taking of over 250 hostages.

According to military sources, Mohammed Sinwar is considered even more ruthless than his brother Yahya.

Among his skills is not only understanding Israeli intelligence and IDF tactics—evident in the events of October 7—but aligning the interests of different organizations.