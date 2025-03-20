Police clash with Yair Golan, Israelis as Jerusalem protests continue

Rain and cold didn't deter protesters from gathering outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Aza Street home Thursday morning, calling on the country's leadership to bring the hostages home and protesting the planned firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Dozens joined a Shift 101 protest outside the prime minister's residence, while hundreds gathered at Hebrew University to take part in a march led by academics protesting the firing.

Prof. Ariel Porat, the president of Tel Aviv University, Israel Bar Association head Amit Bechar, and additional professors and representatives spoke to protesters at Hebrew Univeristy's Givat Ram campus before they marched towards the prime minister's residence.

Democrats party chairman Yair Golan joined the protesters on their march. "Look how brave you are; look how determined you are; there is no way that evil will win," he told the crowd. He also called on protesters to go from protest to resistance.

שוטר מעיף לרצפה את סגן הרמטכ"ל לשעבר, יאיר גולן, עכשיו בירושלים@YairGolan1 pic.twitter.com/TmgkBplhhV — yayafink (יאיא פינק) (@yayafink) March 20, 2025

Later, outside the Prime Minister's Residence, Golan was thrown to the ground by an Israel Police officer. Israelis clash with police during a protest in Jerusalem, March 20, 2025 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The protest was also joined by former IDF Chief of Staff and former Defense Minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon.

The crowd swelled as the protest drew closer to the prime minister's residence, and organizers said that there were thousands protesting.

Protests were originally planned after Netanyahu announced his intention to advance the firing of Bar, a move seen by many as a direct threat to democracy, in part because the Shin Bet is leading the “Qatargate” investigation of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Calls for protest only intensified as Israel returned to attacking in Gaza early Tuesday, with protesters calling to prioritize bringing the hostages home and charging the government with returning to war as part of political calculations to maintain its power rather than for the good of the country. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Protests also continued in Tel Aviv

Protests for the hostages in Tel Aviv also continued Thursday, with protesters gathering at the encampment hostage families have set up outside the Kirya Military Headquarters for a morning run around the headquarters.

The Women’s Protest for the Return of the Hostages also led a protest alongside family members of hostages, calling for a hostage deal and blocking Tel Aviv's Yigal Alon Street.

"The renewal of fighting is a death sentence for the hostages," the organization said in a statement. "The Prime Minister chose to bring [Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben-Gvir back to power instead of bringing the hostages home."

"We will not allow [the prime minister] to torpedo the agreement he himself signed," they added, saying, "war does not bring back hostages; military pressure kills them, and at least 41 have already paid with their lives. How many more will pay?"

Thursday's protests followed large protests on Wednesday in which thousands converged in Jerusalem, first gathering by the Knesset and later by the prime minister's Aza Street residence.

Protests continued deep into the evening, and at least 12 were arrested as police cleared roads blocked by protesters over the course of the day.

Israel police were violent in their dispersal at times, according to protesters, and police made use of water cannons.

"Dozens of demonstrators have severely disrupted public order, including by setting fires in the middle of the roadway, creating a significant risk to fellow protesters," Israel Police said.

"The police’s primary role is to safeguard demonstrators and their right to protest. However, it is also our duty to uphold public order and take action against those who pose a danger to public safety, road users, and officers."

Additional protests are planned over the course of Thursday, with a protest called to take place outside the government's meeting Thursday night, at which the firing of Bar is scheduled to be decided.

Protesters have also planned to stay in Jerusalem for another day of protests Friday.