Israel Police use extreme force against protesters, punch and kick demonstrators

Large protests for the hostages and against the firing of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv this week were marked by intense uses of police force, including officers punching and kicking protesters and violent dispersals of groups of protesters.

Police responded to a request for comment, saying officers acted within their authority to disperse protesters, who they said were disrupting public order and working to get around police barricades.

Documentation from protests on Wednesday and Thursday shows police officers throwing protesters to the ground, dragging them on the ground, and pushing them into each other.

One video from Wednesday shared by Violence Israel, an organization that documents violence at protests, shows a group of police officers surrounding a protester lying on the ground, with one of the officers pressing his knee into the man's neck.

A man with blood pouring down his face said in a video from Wednesday night's protest posted by Violence Israel that he was beaten by police after calling officers "criminals in uniforms." Israelis clash with police during a protest against the decision of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire head of Shin Bat Ronen Bar, in Jerusalem, March 20, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Police also made use of water cannons and a "skunk" smell sprayer to attempt to control crowds, with protesters saying that the use of the water cannon injured at least two.

Democrats party head Yair Golan was thrown to the ground by a police officer at a protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Aza Street home on Thursday.

"Don't worry, I am fine. After 38 years in the IDF, a few shoves won't stop me or us," Golan responded to the incident on X/Twitter on Thursday.

"Now - we keep fighting; don't stop for a moment. We will stop the overhaul. We will bring back the hostages,"

Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the incident, saying that it could not be that a deputy IDF chief of staff and opposition party head was hurt while protesting for Israeli democracy. He called on Police Chief Danny Levi to investigate the incident. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Labor MK Gilad Kariv was also pushed while protesting near the prime minister's residence as protesters around him yelled to officers that they were pushing a member of Knesset.

Also, on Wednesday night, protesters who were blocked near Paris Square and were not allowed to leave the protest area through the square confronted officers who were not wearing name tags and refused to identify themselves in spite of an obligation to do so.

Israel Police did not respond to a request for comment on whether this incident would be dealt with, and officers were told to wear name tags and otherwise identify themselves.

Police filmed punching, kicking protesters

Footage from a Tuesday night protest calling to end the Israel-Hamas War showed multiple instances of police punching and kicking protesters as they attempted to cause them to disperse.

In multiple videos, police can be seen slamming their fists into protesters, kicking them while they are lying on the ground, and stepping on protesters.

"Jerualem Police lost their mind, they broke my arm while I was defending another protester they were punching in the face," said a Changing Direction protester speaking about Tuesday night's protest, showing her cast to the camera in a video posted to the organization's X account.

Another protester was punched directly in the groin by an officer attempting to cause him to move. The man, Max Kresch, told Ynet. "They used extreme violence to silence the protesters."

Today, I was punched in the balls by a police officer with a face covering who took off his name tag. What kind of man beats another man like that? Police officers brutally beat and kicked non-violent protesters, and those who were not violent themselves enabled and encouraged it."

Asked about the footage showing police officers kicking and punching protesters, Israel Police said that officers "worked within their authority to move protesters from the road to the sidewalk."

Police did not address in their response the question of whether there will be consequences for officers documented beating protesters and have yet to respond to a follow-up question of whether punching and kicking is part of an officer's authority when dispersing protesters.

Asked about whether police will conduct an internal investigation of officers documented punching and kicking protesters, police said that "as far as there are claims regarding the behavior of officers, they are worthy of examination by the authorities authorized for this."

Addressing the protests generally, police said that they "will allow every person the freedom to protest within the boundaries of the law, but will take action against lawbreakers and rioters whose actions harm the public, endanger their own lives, and the safety and well-being of pedestrians and the police forces operating in these areas for their benefit."

Additional violent incidents at protests

There were other violent incidents at the week's protests, with the most extreme being an alleged ramming of a protester by a Jerusalem cab driver Wednesday night.

In a statement Thursday, the protester said, " I was run over during the massive protest in Jerusalem against the war and the abandonment of the hostages. A taxi driver hit me intentionally, dragged me along [on] his bumper for dozens of meters while speeding, and then threw me onto the ground, where I rolled. I lost consciousness while he fled the scene, and my leg was broken in several places."

The protester added that the driver was detained by police and then released at the scene and that while detained, he shouted at someone filming him, asking if they "want me to run you over too?"

The protester said he would not give up on protesting and come to the next protests on crutches after undergoing surgery.

"I was on the verge of breaking yesterday, but I decided that in such a moment, I must continue. I have no choice."

In another incident Wednesday, one woman drove extremely quickly down a road despite dozens of protesters walking through the street. She beeped at people to get by, and people shouted at her through the window and hit the side of her car.

There were additional altercations between protesters and people on the street on Wednesday, with protesters and passersby arguing.

Ariela Ohrenstein contributed to this report.