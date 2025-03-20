Israel ranks eighth in World Happiness Report, dropping from 2024's ranking

The 2025 World Happiness Report (WHR) was recently released, emphasizing the importance of happiness and well-being across the globe and highlighting how different countries across the world are caring, sharing, and shaping happiness. Israel has ranked in the top 10, at spot number eight.

The survey measures subjective well-being through how people report the quality of their lives. One main tool the report uses is called the Cantril ladder. The WHR explains that the ladder is essentially a 0-10 scale, with “0” being the worst possible life and “10” being the best possible life.

The other main tools the report uses are called “positive affect” and “negative affect,” which essentially refer to positive and negative emotions, respectively.

“Positive affect is given by the average of individual yes or no answers about three emotions: laughter, enjoyment and interest,” the report explains. “Negative affect is given by the average of individual yes or no answers about three emotions: worry, sadness and anger.”

Israel enters the top 10, ranking 8th, dropping from spots 4 and 5 in 2023 and 2024. This position places Israel among the happiest countries in the world, driven by high levels of social support, freedom, and a sense of community. Israel has seen consistent improvement over the years, reflecting its economic development and strong national bonds despite the challenges faced by its citizens. Resilience and a sense of community contribute to our happiness. (credit: HELENA LOPES/UNSPLASH)

Finland is still at the top of the list, followed by other Nordic countries like Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden. These countries consistently rank high due to their robust social support systems, healthcare, and trust in institutions. However, the report highlights a noticeable divide between the happiest and least happy countries, with significant inequality in happiness both within nations and globally.

What are the metrics used to measure happiness?

The 2025 report underscores the growing importance of building social trust and fostering happiness. Countries with high levels of trust and community well-being, like those in the Nordic region, tend to report higher happiness among their residents. For Israel, the concept of expected benevolence is significant: people in Israel tend to be more optimistic about the kindness of their fellow citizens than might be assumed by people who have never been. This aligns with Israel's increased happiness ranking, as citizens’ trust in one another and their willingness to help each other, especially in times of crisis, contribute positively to overall well-being.

The report also highlights the impact of social behaviors, such as sharing meals and volunteering, on happiness. Israeli society, known for its close-knit family and community structures, benefits from these communal practices. Similar to other Latin American nations, where strong family ties correlate with higher happiness, Israel’s sense of solidarity plays a key role in improving the well-being of its citizens. However, as with many countries, the increasing trend of social isolation, especially among younger generations, poses a challenge to sustaining high happiness levels in the future.

The 2025 report includes data showing how pro-social behaviors, like donating to charity or volunteering, reduce "deaths of despair" — suicides and substance abuse. In Israel, this trend is evident, with high levels of voluntary giving and community engagement. However, the report points out that while Israel performs well in this area, continuing efforts to support mental health and community resilience will be crucial in addressing the long-term impacts of national security threats and political challenges.

Looking forward, the World Happiness Report 2025 suggests that countries like Israel, which are grappling with both social and geopolitical challenges, should continue focusing on strengthening social support systems, enhancing trust, and staying as social as possible. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Sam Halpern contributed to this report.