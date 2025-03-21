Grapevine March 21, 2025: Greater sensitivity needed toward families of hostages

WHEN RESIDENTS of Kibbutz Be’eri or Kiryat Shmona are interviewed on television or radio, they are sometimes asked whether their community has been visited by any member of the government, and the answer is invariably, “No!!!”

However, President Isaac Herzog makes a point of not only visiting Be’eri but also going to most other southern communities and promoting the rehabilitation of Be’eri with huge billboard photographs on the fence of the President’s Residence. He also visits communities in the North and military bases both there and in the South.

Government ministers ought to be ashamed, but apparently, nothing embarrasses them. They care little about the hostages or their families, who are fearful that they may never return. Some former hostages have said that, occasionally, they were permitted to listen to the radio or watch television and were greatly encouraged when they heard familiar voices sending messages of love, hope, and support.

It was enormously important for them to know that they had not been abandoned – at least not by their families and friends, even if the government was willing to sacrifice them on the altar of continuing the war with Hamas.

Herzog speaks of the urgency of bringing home the hostages at every opportunity, be it in one-on-one conversations or when addressing large or small audiences. He did so again this week in Arad when he attended the inauguration of the Avraham (Beige) Shochat Cultural Center, where he said that there is nothing more important than returning the hostages to Israel as soon as possible. Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on February 24, 2025. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The president, while understanding and explaining the reason, was dismayed by the resumption of the war and said it was clear what this agonizing news has done to the families of hostages still in Gaza. He begged the public to demonstrate sensitivity toward these families during this extremely difficult period.

Shochat, who died in February last year, was the first mayor of Arad and served in the position for 20 years.He also served twice as the finance minister.

While in Arad and the surrounding areas, Herzog also visited Bnei Akiva educational institutions and spoke to students whom he told that his grandfather, the first chief rabbi of the State of Israel, was not opposed to combining pedagogic studies with Torah learning and, in fact, was well versed in both. Herzog also heard from students about what they did on Good Deeds Day, including some of the creative things they did at Soroka Medical Center.

He also took time to inaugurate a school for Bedouin youth.

Although the presidency is technically a ceremonial position in which the president has limited authority and influence, it is doubtful that any previous president of Israel – even though all were active and were able to initiate positive developments – has been as involved and active as the present incumbent.

He has back-to-back events several times a week and somehow manages to be au fait with the achievements and challenges of every group that enters his domain.

■ THE ISRAELI Children’s Museum opened a new activity track called “Houses Around the World,” which presents a unique experience that allows children aged 3-6 to be exposed to different cultures from around the world and to discover houses made of various materials: fabric, snow, mud, and even paper.

The opening ceremony to introduce the new track was held in the presence of Japan’s deputy head of mission-minister Otaka Junichiro; CEO of the Children’s Museum, Gil Omer; and the marketing vice president, Zvia Binder, together with the production team and creators of the new track. OTAKA JUNICHIRO, Japan’s deputy head of mission, and CEO Gil Omer at the ribbon cutting ceremony introducing the new track at the Israeli Children’s Museum. (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

The track is the result of significant and prolonged investment led by the museum’s marketing VP, Content Department – Tal Rubinstein (Content Manager) and Tslil Ben Ari – together with designer Erez Laniado. The exhibition invites children to join the “owlcat” character on a journey around the world in search of the perfect home while developing openness and acceptance of differences.

■ VISITORS TO Jaffa Port last Sunday might have thought they were mistaken and that they had somehow landed in India. But no, it was the Indian holiday of Holi, which, according to India’s deputy head of mission Rajiv Bodwade, coincides with Purim every year because both India and Israel observe a lunar calendar.

While the rest of the world is focusing on cultural distinctiveness, he said, “India and Israel are happy to celebrate their similarity.”

Holi is India’s spring festival of colors, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, which is much the same message as Purim.

The event, held by the Indian Embassy in cooperation with Jaffa Port and the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, showcased the rich cultural heritage of India, and featured a classical dance ensemble, Bollywood workshops, and many other aspects of India’s rich and diverse cultural traditions.

The joyful event attracted more than 3,000 people, not all of them members of Israel’s Indian community. MERRYMAKERS AT the combined Holi-Purim festival organized at the Jaffa Port by the Indian Embassy. (credit: RAN ELIYAHU)

■ FOREIGN AIRLINES are gradually returning to Ben-Gurion Airport, and there’s a celebration of some kind as each returning airline lands after an absence of up to a year and even longer.

There was a lot of excitement in the air and on the ground this past Sunday as United Airlines flight UA84 prepared to land in Israel after a hiatus of over a year. Among the early birds at the airport to closely monitor the landing were Sharon Kedmi, CEO of the Airports Authority, and senior executives from the Maman Group – Nechama Ronen, Ofer Bloch, and Laufer CEO Ofer Reinhardt – which provides ground services for United.

The quartet waited until the last passenger had disembarked and then presented the pilots and crew with an authentic hamsa (hand-shaped amulet) as a token of appreciation for their willingness to resume flights to Israel.

■ TRANSITIONING FROM one place to another in one’s home country is sometimes exciting and not always easy. If it’s problematic in a place where there is at least a sense of familiarity, how much more so in another country where the customs, cuisine, and language are different?

Most immigrants to Israel have a tough time coping with the language and bureaucracy. American immigrants are somewhat luckier in that they have support organizations such as Nefesh B’Nefesh and the AACI.

There are other immigrant groups for people from other countries, such as Telfed for South Africans and the British Olim Society and IBCA for immigrants from the UK, but it would be safe to say that Nefesh B’Nefesh is the most active and the provider of the most comprehensive services out of all immigrant aid organizations in the country.

Last week, at a gathering initiated by the Arnon, Tadmor-Levy law firm in collaboration with Nefesh B’Nefesh, a special cocktail reception was held for American immigrants under the title of “Being a US Citizen in Israel,” with the emphasis on financial opportunities and risks.

The purpose of the event was to help recent immigrants navigate Israel’s complex financial landscape while maintaining US financial obligations such as taxes, trusts, estates, and investments.

The keynote address on the role of immigrants in rebuilding Israel’s future was delivered by Michael Oren, who came to Israel to serve as a lone soldier and subsequently served as Israel’s ambassador to the United States and as a member of Knesset.

The most difficult thing for him to do was to give up his US citizenship, which he could no longer hold as a representative of the government of another country or as an MK. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t go back to America from time to time, but he can’t travel on an American passport unless his US citizenship is restored.

■ SHARING IN the Wiz windfall were several well-known Israeli figures from the world of hi-tech specializing in cyber security, who invested in tech venture capital companies and, through them, obtained shares in Wiz. Less known in the cyber world, in which he is a serious investor, but extremely well known in the world of sports is basketball star Omri Casspi, the first Israeli to play on an NBA team. Casspi was among the Israeli shareholders in Wiz listed this week by Yediot Aharonot’s financial supplement, Calcalist.

■ SAINT PATRICK’S Day, which usually brings together most of the Irish expats in Israel at a reception hosted by the ambassador, was not in the spirit of years gone by. Many of the invitations either landed in spam, were declined in view of the low ebb in Israel-Irish relations, or simply were not sent. Whatever the reason, the Irish expats were more conspicuous by their absence than they would have been by their presence.

Of course, not everyone invited has a particular tie with Ireland, but there’s a reason of some sort for them to be on the guest list. Among those seen at the reception was Neri Shotan, the CEO of the Kibbutz Movement Fund, who in turn invited Irish Ambassador Sonya McGuinness to tour the kibbutzim in Israel’s northern region to see for herself the damage that was wrought by Hezbollah.

At the reception, the two briefly discussed the rehabilitation and development of the kibbutzim. The ambassador expressed interest and may join an upcoming tour led by Shotan. The tour will include meetings with kibbutz members and local officials to explore opportunities to learn more about the challenges involved and the possibilities of future collaborations.

