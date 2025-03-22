Israel pushes through with Gaza migration plans as Hamas ‘unwilling to compromise’

Hamas is still “unwilling to compromise” in hostage deal talks, a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday, one week into Israel’s renewed offensive in Gaza.

"Israel has been attacking Gaza for seven days, but Hamas is not showing flexibility, which is preventing the negotiations from resuming,” the source added.

As the security cabinet convened in Jerusalem on Saturday evening, an Israeli official told the Post that, given Hamas's current stance, Jerusalem would escalate its military operations in the coming days.

"We want a deal for the release of hostages, so for now, we are keeping responses below a certain threshold. But Hamas is signaling that it is not engaging, so there is no choice—the responses will escalate," the Israeli official said.

The cabinet is expected to discuss and approve the establishment of a body to manage voluntary migration from the Gaza Strip. Defense Minister Israel Katz held several discussions on the issue in recent weeks, and has been working on its establishment. Palestinians make their way to the northern Gaza Strip from the south. February 13, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The proposed decision

According to the proposed decision, the body to be established will work to facilitate the controlled movement of Palestinians through Israel for their departure to third countries, provide security and escort services for Palestinians during their travel, create a transportation route, and set up pedestrian checkpoints at designated Gaza crossings, as well as build infrastructure to enable land, sea, and air transit to the countries of destination.An Israeli source clarified that "the body will be subject to international law."

The body will include representatives from the Justice, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Finance, Transportation, and Strategic Affairs Ministries, as well as representatives from the IDF, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Shin Bet, the National Security Council, and Israel Police. Additionally, the body will be able to coordinate its activities with international organizations and other parties.

Israel plans to use the current ground operation, among other things, to advance the migration plan from Gaza. The cabinet is expected to give its final approval for the body’s establishment on Saturday evening.