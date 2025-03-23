Gov't set to approve no confidence in A-G Gali Baharav-Miara

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet is set to meet on Sunday to vote and likely approve a position of no confidence in Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The A-G will then attend a hearing or series of hearings in front of a statutory advisory committee chaired by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Asher Grunis. Following the advisory’s conclusions, the government can officially fire her.

The motion of no confidence was initially submitted two weeks ago by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. In an 84-page letter to the government’s ministers, he requested that they support the no-confidence vote and outlined the charges against her.

According to Levin, the A-G had intentionally tripped up the government with unnecessarily strict legal opinions in order to topple the government.

Levin added that to this end, the A-G had not hesitated to harm national security by failing to block the international arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and by failing, as head of Israel’s law enforcement apparatus, to lower organized crime. Justice Minister Yariv Levin seen in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, December 4, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Former Supreme Court judges oppose the move

On Thursday, several retired Supreme Court Judges revealed the text of a petition that is yet to be published against the dismissal of Baharav-Miara.

The partially revealed text said, "The dismissal of the Attorney-General endangers the rule of law and harms the independence of legal advice. We call on the government to stop," with the signatories, including retired Supreme Court President Aharon Barak, as well as several other retired Supreme Court judges who confirmed the details of the report.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.