Thousands protest in Jerusalem as gov't set to fire A-G

Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Knesset building in Jerusalem on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet gathered to vote on whether or not to fire Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara. Thousands of protesters outside of the Knesset building in Jerusalem, March 23, 2025. (credit: Idan Sasson)

Protests originally broke out last week after Netanyahu announced his intention to advance the firing of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar, a move seen by many as a direct threat to democracy, in part because the Shin Bet is leading the “Qatargate” investigation of the PMO.

It was also seen as a direct continuation of the highly contentious judicial reform, as was the firing of Baharav-Miara. Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara attends the Knesset in Jerusalem. November 18, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Calls for protest only intensified as Israel returned to attacking Gaza early on Tuesday, with protesters calling to prioritize bringing the hostages home and charging the government with returning to war as part of political calculations to maintain its power rather than for the good of the country.