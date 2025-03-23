IDF eliminates senior Hamas political bureau member Salah Bardawil

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) eliminated Salah Bardawil, a senior terrorist in Hamas's political bureau in a strike overnight in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday.

Bardawil headed the terror group's planning and development office, the IDF noted, adding that in the framework of his role, the terrorist led Hamas's strategic and military planning in the Gaza Strip.

"This elimination further degrades Hamas’ military and government capabilities," the military noted.

IDF operation in southern Gaza

Overnight, reports emerged of an IDF strike in which Bardawil had been killed in a Khan Yunis strike. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Sunday, the IDF expanded its operations in the southern Gaza Strip, instructing Gazans to evacuate Tel Sultan in Rafah.

Last week, the military invaded northern Gaza, central Gaza, Khan Yunis, and Rafah.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.