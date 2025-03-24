From the desert to today: Faith, unity, and the power of purpose

"יְהִי רָצוֹן שֶׁתִּשְׁרֶה שְׁכִינָה בְּמַעֲשֵֹה יְדֵיכֶם"— May God’s Shechinah (spirit) rest upon you.

This is one of the most beautiful blessings one can possibly receive. The Jewish people invested so much time and effort in the building of the Sanctuary, the spiritual center that accompanied them in the desert.

They donated precious metals and jewelry and worked with diligence and dedication, and in this week’s parashah, Pekudei, the work is finally completed.

Rashi explains that Moses blesses the people with these words: “May it be God’s will that the Shechinah rest upon your handiwork.”

This magnificent blessing encapsulates a multi-layer message: You have not just built a beautiful building. You have built a sanctuary that will represent the highest values and be filled with the presence of God. Iris Haim and her son, Yotam. (credit: Courtesy)

I bless you so that you can see the noble value of your physical labor— how every shekel, nail, and drop of sweat has created a holy edifice and that your efforts should bring blessing, light, and redemption to the world.

We, too, are called upon to direct our efforts in this world towards a higher purpose. May the Shechinah rest upon us and crown our efforts with success.

Parking on the Path

There are times when everything seems stuck. We live in a competitive, achievement-oriented, and fast-paced world, and we can’t always keep up. Sometimes, we pull over to the side, feeling outside of the race.

The last verse of this week’s portion summarizes the journeys of the people in the desert, concluding: "In the sight of all the house of Israel, throughout all their journeys." And Rashi comments on this: "Their place of encampment – it too is called a journey."

This is a powerful message for life. When the children of Israel moved forward, it was obviously a journey, but also the encampments, those times when God told them to stop and stand still – even those waiting times are part of the journey. Even then, we learn, progress, and develop.

Our commentators explain that each time anew, precisely because of that encampment, they gained more strength for the next journey.

Our commentators explain that each time anew, precisely because of that encampment, they gained more strength for the next journey.

If it seems like everyone else is getting married, advancing in their careers and achieving things while we are "parked," we shouldn't treat this period as a waste of time.

It too is a chapter in our journey. Even during these times, we develop and learn, perhaps in a more internal and hidden way. In such times, it's worth reminding ourselves: "Their place of encampment – it too is called a journey."

A Legacy of Unity

Vaya’as, and he did, recurs in the last few Torah portions. The Jewish people are asked to act, to contribute, to build the Sanctuary, the spiritual center that accompanied us in the desert. Yossi Herschkowitz, a school principal who was killed while fighting in Gaza on November 10, 2023. (credit: Courtesy)

We also have an example of "Vaya'as" among us now: This week, I spoke with high school student Eitan Cohen. His principal was Yossi Hershkowitz, who was killed while fighting in Gaza on November 10, 2023. Just before the October 7 massacre, Yossi had left them a mission.

"Following the conflict surrounding Yom Kippur prayers in Tel Aviv, Yossi was devastated,” Eitan shared. “He wanted to transform the shock into action and decided on the spot that he would write a Torah scroll for the elevation of the soul of someone secular, someone who was seemingly 'from the other side.'

He approached the family of Chen Amir, a commando killed in an attack in Tel Aviv, and informed them that he would be donating a Torah scroll to them on behalf of Chen. He also told his wife Hadas and several other people that they needed to start collecting bottles, hundreds of thousands of bottles for recycling, to raise money for this cause."

The students heard about Yossi’s initiative during the mourning period, and began collecting bottles. They also took on several other projects to raise the funds and together reached the required sum – about NIS 70,000. The Torah scroll is not new; it is a scroll that was damaged during the Holocaust and has now been restored.

The students were amazed to discover where Chen Amir lived: Kibbutz Re'im. Yossi had contacted the family even before Simchat Torah, but afterward, the kibbutz became a symbol.

"This week, we heard sounds of strife that almost took us back to that Yom Kippur," they told me. "And precisely this week, we sent invitations for the festive Torah scroll dedication ceremony to be held next week. The souls of Yossi, Chen, and all of us are connected. There is nothing like a Torah scroll from the Holocaust that will now be dedicated to Kibbutz Re'im to remind us of this."

A Message From Beyond

I attended a lecture by Iris Haim, mother of Yotam who was held hostage in Gaza and accidentally killed by IDF fire. The main thing about this meeting wasn't the lecture, but what happened afterwards.

A long line of people stood to receive a hug from Iris, which was perhaps more important than her words spoken on stage.

Yotam’s phone had recently been discovered in the kibbutz where they lived. Iris found many notes that Yotam wrote to himself and chose to share the following: "We do not know what the person next to us is going through, and even one wrong look can break a person (believe me, I know). And on the other hand, asking 'How do you feel'; can make a person's day. Be alert, it's important."

Addressing the crowd, Iris said, "From where he is, Yotam continues to pass these messages on to us."

Yotam wrote these things in a different reality. Today we are required to be even more sensitive, and the media and political agenda are far from there. May we succeed in fulfilling his insightful words.

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin, Janine Muller Sherr

