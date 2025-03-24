Knesset greenlights 4.9 billion NIS budget to rebuild war-torn Gaza Border communities

The Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee approved a government bill for the large-scale rehabilitation of the Gaza border communities, allocating a budget of approximately NIS 4.9 billion. The bill, led by Committee Chairman MK David Bitan, passed its second and third readings, formally designating the region as a national priority zone.

This approval came after key agreements were reached, including the assurance that the 2025 budget cuts would not affect the rehabilitation funds. Additionally, an extra NIS 1 billion will be allocated to communities classified as the "outer envelope," with another NIS 300 million coming from the Finance Ministry.

Aviad Friedman, head of the Tkumah Administration, expressed gratitude for the broad support: "I thank the Finance Minister, the Economic Committee Chairman, local leaders, and all committee members who voted in favor. This law marks a major milestone for the region, allowing us to rebuild not only to previous conditions but to create a thriving, prosperous community."

The Atid La'Atif movement, which worked alongside local leaders to shape the legislation, welcomed the decision:"This is a crucial step toward rebuilding the Gaza border communities and restoring hope for its residents. Over months of negotiations, we worked with government ministries, the Tekuma Administration, and civil society leaders to draft and push forward this law. Our gratitude goes to all who fought to make this happen."

The bill defines a long-term framework for rehabilitation, setting the boundaries of the affected area, establishing the Tekuma Administration’s powers, and ensuring greater community involvement in decision-making. RUBBLE IN Kibbutz Kfar Aza following the October 7 attack: The terrorists hoped to spark a wider insurrection, and just as in extreme cults, they were instructed to fight to the death, say the writers. (credit: REUTERS/JAMES OATWAY)

Urgency for hostage return remains central

Despite the financial and structural progress, local leaders emphasized that true recovery cannot happen while hostages remain in captivity. Atid La'Atif CEO Ohad Cohen stated: "Passing this bill is essential for rebuilding trust between the state and its citizens. But real recovery comes from the ground up, with commitment and determination. We will continue working to ensure this law is implemented effectively."

Micha Ouziel, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, echoed these sentiments: "The fight for our residents’ rights was long and tough, but this law secures critical funding for our region’s recovery. However, no amount of funding can replace the need to bring our people home. There is no true Tekuma without the return of the hostages."

The bill now moves to the Knesset for final approval.