With the IDF's rapid advance into Gaza, Hamas may be facing a real challenge - analysis

Hamas may be concerned as it sees the IDF advancing in Gaza and appears to so far have very little to confront the advance. The IDF has begun a multi-pronged ground offensive in Gaza since March 19 that has seen forces from several units penetrate into areas of northern Gaza, the Netzarim corridor south of Gaza city and also areas of southern Gaza.

The hints of Hamas concern can be seen in the scramble by Cairo to try to broker some kind of deal; and also reports in Arabic media.

The pro-Hezbollah Lebanese Al-Akhbar, for instance, has written about a new “assassination” policy by Israel. This comes after the high profile strikes on several Hamas political leaders in Gaza. In addition several key Hamas terrorist leaders of units in the area of Shejaiya were killed.

Al-Akhbar says “over the past two days, the situation on the ground in the Gaza Strip has shifted from the framework of the air operation and military pressure on Hamas to the return of full-scale warfare, coinciding with an assassination campaign targeting a number of the movement's leaders.” An Israeli tank manoeuvres on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza (credit: REUTERS)

The report says that the IDF has moved its 36th Armored Division to the border of Gaza. It also reports “the advance of military vehicles from the northwestern border of the Strip, adjacent to the city of Beit Lahia, the northeastern axis adjacent to the city of Beit Hanoun, and the eastern areas of the Jabalia camp. In central Gaza, the enemy expanded its control over the Netzarim axis, the Mughraqa area, and the southern areas of the Zeitoun neighborhood.”

Hamas's challenges

The article goes on to list a number of IDF advances and defeats for Hamas. This is in contrast to last year when these types of articles would shift between details of killing of civilians in Gaza, to Hamas “successes” against the IDF. The most they can now point to is the Houthis claiming they might support Hezbollah. Not exactly good news for Hamas, since Hamas can’t seem to hold onto any areas as its men retreat.

Al-Ain media, which is based in the UAE and is not pro-Hamas, has also reported on the IDF moving the 36th Division to the Gaza border. Clearly these Arabic media, whether pro-Hamas or not, both see the IDF’s rapid advance as a game changer.

Hamas is melting away. It is not standing and fighting. It doesn’t seem to have many weapons or booby-traps in its arsenal. That could change. However, Hamas has also not been able to fire many rockets. It appears that it is facing a real challenge. This means it may be scrambling to get a ceasefire.