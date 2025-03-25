Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur signs minimum wage increase from 5,880 to 6,247 NIS

For the third time since the beginning of his term, Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur has signed an order to increase the minimum wage. The monthly minimum wage will now stand at 6,247.67 NIS.

The Minimum Wage Law calculates the monthly salary based on 182 working hours per month, meaning the hourly wage will be 34.32 NIS.

The minimum wage increase falls under the authority and signature of the Labor Minister and will take effect starting April 1, 2025.

Paying less than the new minimum wage is a criminal offense

Paying less than the updated wage will be considered a criminal offense and administrative violation, and will be enforced by the Labor Ministry.

"Raising the minimum wage is good news for hundreds of thousands of workers in the economy who work hard for their livelihood and are dealing with the high cost of living that has affected us following the war," Ben-Tzur said.

He added, "I thank Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri for his strong stance for disadvantaged populations in the persistent struggle he conducted against Treasury officials during the 2025 budget discussions to prevent freezing the minimum wage. I will continue to strengthen the status and wages of millions of workers in Israel."