Ex-cyber chief: 'Q-day' could lead to hacking of nuclear weapons

“Q-day” in 2025 could lead to the hacking of countries’ nuclear weapons programs, former Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) chief Yigal Unna warned on Tuesday at the Cybertech Conference in Tel Aviv.

Regarding Q-day, the question is whether jumps in quantum computing will cross a threshold in 2025 which will allow hacking of virtually all existing online platforms that are based on RSA encryption at the heart of most of the internet.

While some observers believe that this threshold will only be crossed in the coming years, Unna said there were signs that it might have already been crossed, flagging that the Chinese cracked a military grade computer defense system in late 2024.

Unna was INCD chief from 2018-early 2022, after which he was replaced by Gaby Portnoy, who was INCD chief from early 2022 until February, including during the current war. Gaby Portnoy at the CyberTech 2024 Conference on April 8, 2023 (credit: CYBERTECH)

Portnoy warned at the conference that, “Iran with a click of a button, can attack Israel and are doing it three times more than before. But they can also attack the US, UK, Albania, and even the UAE and the Saudis.”

Cyber's October 7

“What will be the October 7 in the cyber space and are we ready for it? To meet this kind of challenge, we need to build better resilience, improve the culture of sharing, change all of the time…It’s not just about critical infrastructure…but we must also look at our supply chain, our service providers, and the wider range of small and medium business,” said Portnoy.

He added that for cybersecurity: “Never wait until it is too late.”

Current Acting INCD chief Nitzan Amar said that despite a 300% spike in cyber attacks against Israel by Iran and Hezbollah during the war that, “we managed a zero success of major attacks against the Israeli cyber space since October 7.

Amar said that Israel’s enemies “could not harm Israeli national infrastructure or IDF operational freedom.”