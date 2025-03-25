Israel prepares to reoccupy Gaza Strip under new proposed plan - report

Israel has created a new plan to fully reoccupy the Gaza Strip, which the military has been reading itself to initiate, according to a Monday Financial Times report, citing Israeli officials.

According to the report, the plan would involve the IDF calling up several combat divisions to enter Gaza and attempt to overtake the Hamas terror group. Israel would then reoccupy the Strip, marking the first time it has had full control over the area since Israel pulled out of it in 2005.

The report emphasized that Israel's security cabinet has not yet approved the plan and that it claimed to have been formulated by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir with backing from the "far-right."

Two officials said that the new plans were made possible by US President Donald Trump's return to the White House, the report noted. Palestinians at the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, on November 5, 2023 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Israel's alleged plans for the Strip

An individual familiar with the matter said that Israel would take over the distribution of all humanitarian to Gazans in the Strip, the report said.

The report also claimed that Israel had recently assessed how many calories each Gazan would require to be provided with as part of the aid.