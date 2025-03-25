‘Olim come here because of their solidarity with Israel’ Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer says

Coverage is from the Mizrahi-Tefahot Real Estate Conference on financial opportunities for foreign residents and olim that was held in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post.

Speaking with journalist Yair Cherki at the Mizrahi-Tefahot Conference, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer discussed the impact of the war on new immigrants and foreign residents, housing assistance for new immigrants, and collaboration between the ministry, private companies, and banks.

Sofer noted that aliyah is increasing in countries in the West, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France, saying, “We want the Jewish people to realize that this their home. We need security and unity to overcome the challenges and bring back the hostages from Gaza.”

While economic conditions, war, and antisemitism may initially drive aliyah, Sofer said that ultimately, olim come because of their solidarity and identification with living in Israel.

Government rolls out benefits for olim

Discussing the practical benefits the government is offering olim, Sofer said the current government has built an improved framework in recent years to promote aliyah, noting the government’s decision in February 2025 that will enable licensed professionals such as social workers, engineers, educators, and others to begin their certification process before arriving in Israel, which will allow them to start working here far sooner.

He also noted that 519 doctors made aliyah in the past year, a significant number given the shortage of doctors in Israel following the establishment of a special division for doctors in the ministry

Sofer added that the government is providing rental assistance for new immigrants in the Negev, Galilee, Judea, and Samaria, which is expected to expand to other areas.

