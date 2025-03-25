Arkia Airlines will launch its first-ever business class service on flights between Tel Aviv and New York, starting May 14, 2025. The move marks a major step in the airline’s transformation into a global carrier and reflects a growing demand for premium flight options between Israel and the United States.

The new business class will debut aboard Arkia’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft and feature 18 fully reclining lie-flat seats, creating two-meter-long beds. Passengers will enjoy a full premium experience, including VIP check-in, expanded baggage allowances, upgraded meals served on porcelain dishes, an extensive alcohol selection, and access to exclusive airport lounges in Tel Aviv and New York.

Ticket prices for a one-way business class flight will begin at $1,750 per person.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlovich said, “The launch of our new business class marks a significant milestone in Arkia’s development as an international airline. It allows us to expand our customer base and offer a luxurious, high-quality travel experience.” Arkia launches business class on Tel Aviv–New York route (credit: ARKIA)

What is provided in business class?

Business class passengers will also receive amenity kits, personal headphones, slippers, and a curated in-flight entertainment system with USB charging capabilities.

The airline began operating direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York several months ago in a strategic move to address a shortage of direct connections between Israel and the United States. According to Arkia, the route has experienced strong demand and continues to grow.

Arkia, Israel’s second-largest airline after El Al, has traditionally focused on domestic and short-haul international destinations. Its expansion into long-haul routes and the introduction of business class service signals a broader ambition to compete in the premium international travel market.