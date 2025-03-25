IDF kills top Hamas officials in renewed Gaza fighting

Since fighting in Gaza was renewed at the beginning of last week, the IDF has killed 150 terrorists, including 10 top Hamas officials, The Jerusalem Post learned Tuesday.

Additionally, the military has targeted 420 terror infrastructure sites, including buildings, tunnels, and vehicles. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF enters Gaza

In certain areas, the military has entered a full kilometer into Gaza, particularly in areas where terrorists have fired rockets from, including Nitzarim, Beit Lahia, parts of Khan Yunis, and Jabaliya.

In these areas, the military has conducted evacuations and has entered in with full force.

IDF head Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar, collaborated daily on all Gaza operations.