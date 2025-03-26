Terrorists behind two years of stone, bomb, and Molotov attacks against Israelis arrested

Three terrorists who carried out a series of attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers over the past two years, including throwing Molotov cocktails and attacking a bus, were arrested in a joint operation by Israel Police, the Shin Bet, and the IDF, the police announced on Wednesday.

According to the indictments, the three suspects were involved in terrorist activity during 2023 and 2024, including throwing stones at IDF forces, throwing Molotov cocktails and tar at civilian vehicles, placing explosive devices, and detonating an improvised explosive device.

The most serious incident occurred on January 21, 2024, when the three violently attacked an Israeli bus carrying around 30 civilians. The terrorists hurled stones and tar bottles at the bus, injuring the driver, who managed to stop the vehicle before it could roll into a valley.

In August 2024, the suspects created an improvised explosive device from a gas canister and detonated it 400 meters from an Israeli community, posing a real threat to human life. Molotov cocktail in hand (credit: YANNIS BEHRAKIS/REUTERS)

Indiciements filed

Following their arrest, the suspects were interrogated, during which they confessed to the charges against them.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, serious indictments were filed against them for the offenses they committed.