Knesset set for final voting on controversial judicial selection committee bill

The Knesset will begin a marathon vote on Wednesday to approve a controversial bill proposal to amend the committee responsible for electing Israel’s judges.

The debate and voting will run through the night on Wednesday, with final voting expected by midday on Thursday.

The bill is a watered-down version of one of the most controversial aspects of the government’s 2023 judicial reforms.

The Judicial Selection Committee’s makeup since Israel’s foundation has included nine members – three High Court judges, two ministers, two members of Knesset (traditionally one coalition and one opposition), and two representatives of the Israel Bar Association (IBA).

According to the new proposal, the two IBA members will be replaced by two lawyers, one appointed by the coalition and the other by the opposition.

In addition, according to the proposal, the majority necessary for high court appointments will revert back to 5-4 instead of the current 7-2. However, every high court appointment will require the agreement of at least one representative from the opposition and one from the coalition. Israeli coalition ministers and MKs seen in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 25, 2025 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Appointments to all other judicial brackets will require approval of one member of the coalition, one from the opposition, and one of the judges.

The proposal also includes a mechanism to prevent a deadlock in high court appointments. If a year passes with at least two vacancies, the coalition and opposition will each propose three candidates, out of which the other side must choose one (along with the judges). Finally, the law will only apply beginning with the next Knesset.

'Compromise' between Yariv Levin and Gideon Sa’ar

A draft of the current version was first presented on January 9 as a “compromise” between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and earned the support of two bereaved fathers, former minister Yizhar Shai and former Fire and Rescue Service head Dedi Simchi. Shai has since reneged on his support of the bill.

Proponents of the bill argued that it was a worthy compromise, since it did not give the coalition total power over judicial appointments, and will only apply in the next Knesset.

However, its detractors, including the opposition, the Attorney-General’s Office, and a wide array of civil society organizations, argued that increasing political involvement in the judicial selection process will negatively affect the court’s independence, as judicial appointments will become part of political negotiations.

Large protests are expected on Wednesday evening against the bill. Democrats chairman Yair Golan announced that his party would boycott the final vote and called on fellow opposition members to do the same.