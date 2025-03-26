From plush toys to psychedelics: Israel showcases mental health innovation at UN

Three Israeli organizations showcased their work in mental health at a conference hosted by the Israeli delegation at the New York UN headquarters on Monday.

The conference was aimed at showcasing Israeli innovation in the field of mental health, which followed the mental health crisis caused by the horrifying October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the organizations shared.

One of the therapeutic methods highlighted at the conference was the Hibuki (Hug) Intervention, a method developed by Dr. Shai Hen Gal. This method makes use of a plush toy shaped like a dog with a sad face and long arms.

The dolls' characteristics enable children to project their fears onto the doll, engage in conversation, and self-soothe. It was developed after the Second Lebanon war and is scientifically proven to be an effective treatment for children with anxiety and post-trauma, the organizations said.

"Hibuki makes talking about the child's feelings easier for parents, and in turn, the child feels safer," Hen Gal explained. "The children don't feel alone anymore with Hibuki. In essence, Hibuki has made it more accessible for families to talk about their feelings." Dr. Shai Hen Gal at a conference hosted at the New York UN headquarters by the Israeli delegation. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

The organization highlighted that the method has been used all over the world- in the Gaza border region, Ukraine, and Japan post-tsunami.

SafeHeart organization

Psychedelic-informed therapy was also showcased at the conference, with Nova festival survivor Rita Yadid and Prof. Roy Salomon from the SafeHeart NGO presenting on this.

SafeHeart was created on October 7 by a group of friends and volunteers who recognized the need for specialized support for those who experienced traumatic events while under the influence of mind-altering substances.

"Within a few hours, we mobilized over 50 volunteer therapists experienced in trauma and well-versed in psychedelics, establishing SafeHeart as a safe haven for treatment, free of judgment and cost," said Salomon, a professor of cognitive sciences at The University of Haifa.

"I knew immediately that I couldn't go through the recovery process alone. I didn't know how much help I would need or how much a person could break after a day like October 7," Yadid shared. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Yadid also shared that her trip to come speak before the UN "is proof that with the right treatment, it's possible to return to life, even if it will never be the same as before."

Another therapy highlighted was the Safe Space Open Studio - developed by therapists from YAHAT, an association of creative and expressive arts therapies.

Following October 7, around 50 open studio safe spaces were established, and children and adults were able to come and express their emotions and process trauma through art therapy. This method is an expansion of the Open Studio approach from the 1940s, Dr. Elana Lakh from YAHAT explained.

"The creative processes and engagement with various materials allow for the expression of emotions and sensations in a non-verbal manner, giving form to what cannot be expressed in words," Lakh explained.

"Thousands of children, adults, elderly individuals, and families from evacuated communities, from communities living under constant alarms, and from reservists' families participated in the studios. These spaces became a significant place for creative processing and connection—a place where they could create and share their stories on their own terms, or sometimes simply be and play, together or alone."