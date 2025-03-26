Ex-hostages to join Herzog, Duda in March of the Living marking 80 years since liberation

October 7 Massacre ex-hostages and survivors will join Holocaust survivors for an April 24 March of the Living procession in Poland marking 80 years since the liberation of the Nazi death and work camps, and will be lead by President Isaac Herzog, first lady Michal Herzog, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The hostages joining the commemoration of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust will include those freed in recent deals with their Hamas captors. Last year's march saw a special delegation of hostage family members, but 2025 will be the first to welcome an official delegation of captives and survivors of the worst pogrom against Jews since the Nazi genocide.

Herzog and Duda will lead the Holocaust Memorial Day event alongside forty Holocaust survivors from Israel and another forty from around the world, the organizers announced on Tuesday. The survivors, aged 80 to 97, endured the crucibles of Auschwitz, Birkenau, Buchenwald, Mauthausen, Dachau, Theresienstadt, in hiding, or fighting as partisans in forests. They will be joined by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in the silent mass march from Auschwitz to Birkenau, a contrast to the forced death marches inflicted on Holocaust victims that organizers said in a press release was symbolic of "the triumph of life over death."

“Marching in the March of the Living is a way to close the circle and fulfill the testament of my comrades in the Jewish Combat Organization — to tell their story of their heroism," Warsaw Ghetto fighter Aliza Vitis-Shomron said ahead of the event. "We have proven to the world, and to the Germans, that we survived the inferno, the valley of death, and that we built families who will march with us in the March of the Living, bringing pride to the State of Israel.”

The 80th anniversary event will reportedly pay tribute to the Allied forces led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the future president who MOTL said had worked to ensure that the world would not forget the Nazi atrocities to which he bore witness. The general's great-grandson, Merrill Eisenhower, is set to march along the survivors freed by his ancestor's forces, including Buchenwald survivor Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, who met the general upon the camp's liberation. The first March of the Living in 1988 (credit: MOSHE MILNER)

Herzog has his own family connection to Eisenhower, as his grandfather Chief Israeli Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog met with the general in 1946 as part of a mission to help ravaged European Jewry. Herzog's father, former President Chaim Herzog, had served as a British Army officer and participated in the liberation of camps.

Other dignitaries joining the annual march, according to organizers, will include World Zionist Organization chair Yaakov Hagoel, Jewish National Fund chair Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Argentina Holocaust Museum chair Marcelo Mindlin, Menomadin Foundation president Haim Taib, and Pastor John Hagee and his wife Diana.

High-tech company representatives to join MOTL

MOTL chair Dr. Shmuel Rosenman and MOTL President Phyllis Greenberg Heideman said in a statement that there would be a contingent of high-tech company representatives.

"The commitment of high-tech companies to enabling survivors to march alongside the President of the State of Israel and their families is an inspiring example of social responsibility and a deep commitment to ensuring Holocaust remembrance for future generations,” said the MOTL leaders.

The representatives include Wix president Nir Zohar, Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman, JFrog CEO Shlomi Ben Haim, Matrix CEO Moti Gutman, Pitango founding partner Rami Kalish, and Qumra Capital CFO Sharon Barzik Cohen. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Rosenman and Heideman noted that the participation of 80 survivors was "an extraordinary achievement, especially given the dwindling number of survivors each year."