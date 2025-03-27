Improved sleep, mood: The health benefits of Daylight Savings Time

Israel will begin transitioning to Daylight Savings Time at 2:00 a.m. on Friday, bringing significant health benefits to the population.

As the clocks will move forward to 3:00 a.m., this will start a period with longer daylight hours, and the sun will set later.

One of the primary benefits of switching to Daylight Savings Time is improved sleep quality. Increased exposure to daylight helps regulate the body’s internal clock, particularly the secretion of the hormone melatonin.

This hormone, produced by the pineal gland in the brain, plays a key role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

During winter, early darkness can disrupt the biological clock, leading to early fatigue and difficulty waking up in the morning. By transitioning to Daylight Savings Time, the body can adapt to a healthier, more consistent routine. Daylight savings: Time to roll back the clock. (credit: PIXABAY)

In addition, longer daylight hours have a positive impact on mood.

Sunlight increases the secretion of serotonin, a hormone associated with feelings of well-being, calmness, and happiness.

Studies show that during the winter months, seasonal depression increases—especially in countries in which the darkness lasts longer, such as Scandinavian nations, where light therapy is commonly used to treat the condition.

In Israel, the extra daylight hours during Daylight Savings Time significantly help improve overall mood.

Another major benefit of Daylight Saving Time is its effect on vitamin D levels, which the body produces in response to sunlight. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Vitamin D is crucial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, as it helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. Numerous studies have shown that adequate levels of vitamin D can reduce the risk of bone fractures—particularly in the elderly—improve muscle function, and lower the risk of diseases like colon and prostate cancer. Despite Israel's ample sunshine, about one-third of the population suffers from a vitamin D deficiency, so the additional daylight hours can help address this issue.

In addition to the health benefits, Daylight Saving Time also contributes to road safety. More daylight hours significantly reduce the risk of traffic accidents. US data show that Daylight Savings Time can prevent hundreds of fatal accidents annually, as the dark hours double the risk of deadly accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.

In Israel, the extended daylight hours will also allow people returning home from work in the evening to drive more safely.

A study conducted by the University of Edinburgh also highlighted another key advantage: reduced blood pressure.

The study found that just one hour of sun exposure leads to a significant drop in blood pressure, likely due to the release of nitric oxide (NO) in the skin. As a result, longer daylight hours may contribute to lowering blood pressure among the general population.

However, despite the many advantages, the transition to Daylight Savings Time is not without its downsides.

Research indicates that during the first few weeks after the switch, there is an increase in the incidence of heart attacks.

A 2008 study found a roughly 10% rise in heart attack cases in the days following the time change, likely due to the abrupt disruption of sleep and wake patterns, which affects the body's balance.

Delayed wakefulness

Additionally, Daylight Savings Time can sometimes lead to delayed wakefulness, as the biological clock - affected by sunlight exposure - struggles to adjust quickly to the new light-dark schedule.

Moreover, although sunlight offers health benefits, excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation increases the risk of melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

UV rays can also harm the eyes, so it’s important to take precautions when spending time outdoors, especially between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. It’s recommended to use sunscreen with a high SPF and wear sunglasses that block UV rays.