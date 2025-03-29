1,400 lights, 1,400 souls: Shining a light on the victims of October 7 - interview

Illuminating the sky at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, more than 1,400 light bulbs suspended from 16 arches at different heights shine bright, each bulb symbolizing the 1,400 lives lost on October 7 and in the ensuring war.

Installed by Led Society’s Nitzan Dagan and Ran Sror, the temporary commemorative monument is part of the Bring Them Light project at Habima Theatre, created by Lihie Gilhar in response to her profound grief and disbelief following the October 7 tragedy.

A tribute to those fallen, the light installation and project aim to keep the memory of each victim alive by representing their everlasting light and sharing their stories on the Bring Them Light Instagram page.

Born in Israel and raised in South Africa from the age of two, Gilhar returned to Israel 18 years ago. A clinical psychologist with a private practice, Gilhar is familiar with trauma. However, nothing could have prepared her (or anyone) for the Oct. 7 massacre.

In an interview with the Magazine, she recalled how the harrowing, raw footage and images she saw on that fateful day, particularly those of Naama Levy and Shani Louk spreading through social media, prompted her to start the project.

“The whole ethos of Israel was destroyed in a day. I didn’t want the world to remember them that way. I saw that all the attention was going to the hostages and the soldiers, and I didn’t want to be part of the bigger community that brushes them [the victims] under the carpet. We never got to know their names, their faces, and their life stories.” LIHIE GILHAR created the installation to express her grief and disbelief. (credit: Lihie Gilhar)

With that mission in mind, Gilhar opened an Instagram page and started sharing the victims’ stories, weaving each story into a stirring tribute video. At first, she tried using information she found online, which proved challenging; but soon, she was able to reach contact family members of the victims through word of mouth and used pictures and content they shared, with their permission.

Each family told Gilhar about their loved one and how they wanted him or her to be remembered. As a clinical psychologist, Gilhar did not have much experience with video editing, but with the help of her friend Carrie Sandler Elbaz – also a South African olah (immigrant) – and a few volunteers, she soon got the hang of it.

Gilhar described how she puts her heart and soul into each video, translating everything into English and sending it to the family for approval before posting it on social media.

Every bulb represents a name, every barcode tells a story

EVERY VIDEO aims to preserve and celebrate each person, focusing on how each one lived a rich, meaningful life, so that he or she is remembered as a vibrant individual, not a faceless victim. Although many families have expressed their gratitude, some are not yet ready to tell their stories. But Gilhar is determined to wait for them, however long it takes. “My intention is to tell every story,” she asserted. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Describing her project, Gilhar said, “It’s my passion. My heart is completely dedicated and committed to this project. I want each video to be unique. I do it with all my heart. If I’m not in a [therapy] session, I’m making a video.

“It is a way for us to remember and honor these people and to get to know them and their stories so that they are not just remembered as numbers but as names and faces. I want to give a sense to the family that they’re not forgotten.”

On a WhatsApp group for women that Gilhar opened in November 2023, several ideas were brainstormed and proposed as to how best to honor the victims and their legacies respectfully. Initially, the group considered creating a kite monument in Tel Aviv. However, that idea was quickly shut down, as it reminded people too much of the barbaric Hamas terrorists who paraglided onto Israeli soil before carrying out their heinous attacks.

Around that time, Gilhar came across a light installation concept abroad, thus sparking the idea of creating a light monument in Tel Aviv of 1,400 lights, each light bulb representing a beautiful soul. On each bulb, Gilhar envisioned that there would be the name of a victim and a barcode linked to his or her tribute video.

She submitted the project to the Tel Aviv Municipality, which approved it and suggested setting up the monument at Habima Square. After sufficient funds were raised between November 2023 and July 2024, a temporary light monument was installed on October 5, 2024.

After organizing this inspiring tribute to the victims’ families, Gilhar’s goal is to create a permanent monument that will commemorate every victim and his or her legacy. Fundraising continues to make this dream a reality. Gilhar also wants to raise awareness about her project so that more people know about it. She said she doesn’t want it “to be limited only to Israel or only to English speakers.”

Gilhar ended the interview with a poignant message: “We need to remember the names, the faces, and their life stories and to show the families that we keep them in mind. I want this to be generational and [to] cherish the people that we lost.”

The central message? “Every bulb is a life. Keep their memory shining.” <

To find out more about the project: my.israelgives.org/en/fundme/BringThemLight