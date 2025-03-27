IDF kills two terrorists, arrests dozens, seizes weapons amid ongoing West Bank op.

The IDF eliminated two terrorists, apprehended approximately 80 wanted suspects, and confiscated dozens of weapons, including explosive devices, munitions, and additional combat equipment, over the past week, the military announced on Thursday.

Additionally, IDF soldiers apprehended three terrorists who had hurled rocks at Highway 60 from Silwad, the military added.

Security forces operated in Balata, where they apprehended a number of wanted suspects.

An M-16 rifle was confiscated from a terrorist who was apprehended in the area of Jabal al-Shimaly on Thursday morning.

All wanted suspects and weapons were transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police for further processing. Weapons and body armor seized by the IDF in recent operations in the West Bank, March 27, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier operations in the region

IDF observers identified a masked terrorist with stones in his hand by the 'Heart of Samaria' highway area in the West Bank, the IDF said on Wednesday.

The IDF and Israel Police carried out several targeted operations to seize weapons and arrest suspects throughout the West Bank on Monday.

This included a suspect who was arrested after a gun and a large amount of ammunition were found in his home near Bethlehem.