Jews and Arabs in Israel offer emotional support amid ongoing war - study

Despite the ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, Jews and Arabs living in Israel continue to provide emotional support to one another, according to a study from the University of Haifa, published Thursday.

The research, led by Dr. Atheer Massarwe and Prof. Noga Cohen at the Faculty of Education, aimed to explore how Jews and Arabs in Israel use emotion regulation strategies to support others and how this impacts their own well-being.

The study involved 159 participants and took place around three months after the October 7 massacre and the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Participants were given descriptions of emotionally distressing events related to the war, written by the research team but presented as real events.

After reading these descriptions, participants were asked to write letters of support to the individuals who had experienced these incidents, offering encouragement and emotional comfort.

While all participants received the same descriptions, they were told that the person behind the event was either Jewish or Arab, allowing researchers to see whether the recipient’s identity influenced the support provided.

After the task, participants answered questionnaires designed to evaluate their mood, impressions of the person they wrote to, and the strategies they used to provide emotional support.

Findings highlight shared empathy

"Our findings provide a glimmer of hope in these challenging times, showcasing the human potential for empathy that transcends group boundaries," said the researchers. "In times of war, witnessing such genuine empathy reminds us of our shared humanity and strengthens our commitment to research aimed at reducing prejudice and fostering social cohesion," stated Dr. Massarwe.

Despite the heightened tensions between the two groups during the conflict, the study revealed that participants used the same calming and supportive strategies regardless of whether they were offering support to Jews or Arabs. The researchers noted that providing emotional support also improved the participants’ own mood, underscoring the importance of mutual assistance during times of crisis.

The role of emotion regulation

The study explained that emotion regulation plays an important role in maintaining mental health, encompassing both internal processes and interactions with others. While the regulation of one's own emotions is well-documented, less is known about how individuals manage the emotions of others.

"In periods of heightened social tension, like during war, it’s crucial to understand how people offer emotional support, particularly when it comes to helping those from outside their own group," said Dr. Massarwe.

Impact of support on mood

Additionally, the study found that although participants felt a stronger motivation to assist those from their own group, they used the same emotional support techniques—such as encouragement, validation, and offering solutions—when helping others. Importantly, providing support was shown to enhance the mood of all participants, regardless of the recipient's identity.

Prof. Cohen concluded, "Our findings demonstrate that Jews and Arabs in Israel offered similar support, and that giving emotional help significantly boosted their mood, whether directed toward a Jew or an Arab. This suggests that emotional support not only benefits those who receive it, but also those who offer it. Just knowing you’ve helped someone—especially during tough times—can improve mood and foster resilience."

Dr. Massarwe added, “These findings highlight the potential of cross-group emotional support in enhancing community resilience and could be valuable for mental health interventions, particularly during times of conflict.”