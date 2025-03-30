IDF X account publishes 'Studio Ghibli' style AI artwork amid social media trend

The IDF's English language X/Twitter account published four artificial intelligence (AI) images in the style of Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli on Sunday, following a trend across social media over recent days.

The trend has led to AI artists recreating movie and television scenes, online memes, and important historical moments using Ghibli's unique art style.

The IDF social media account recognized this, captioning their post: "We thought we’d also hop on the Ghibli trend."

The four pictures include two infantry soldiers standing guard with their guns at a fortification with the Israeli flag flying, a sailor communicating with colleagues while manning an anti-air gun, a pilot and navigator partaking in a mission from their F-15, and a naval corvette escorting an oil tanker sailing in the background.

We thought we’d also hop on the Ghibli trend. pic.twitter.com/fdmUfn3o4o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 30, 2025

The IDF draft office’s instagram account also published artwork in the style of Studio Ghibli to celebrate the drafting of new Golani Brigade and “Egoz” Battalion recruits.

Other artists have created Israel- and Zionism-inspired artwork, including asking who your favorite Zionist is, with artwork showing Theodor Herzl, David Ben-Gurion, Moshe Dayan, and Golda Meir.

Additionally, the UK-based Jewish Chronicle posted 10 Studio Ghibli-style recreations of iconic Zionist moments on Thursday, including paratroopers liberating the Western Wall in 1967, Emily Damari posing her injured hand, Herzl on the Basel balcony, a Black September terrorist holding Israeli athletes hostage at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Adolf Eichmann's trial, and David Ben-Gurion reading the declaration of independence in 1948. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

(1/10) Have you been seeing these all over your feeds? So have we. Here are our favourite Studio Ghibli recreations of Jewish iconic and historical moments that we’ve come across today pic.twitter.com/NitH6owFbN — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) March 27, 2025

Is Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki influenced by Jews?

In 2014, an article in The Forward explored Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's then-latest movie "The Wind Rises", which did not take place in a mythical past like "Princess Mononoke" or a magical world like "Spirited Away," which won the 2003 Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards (Oscars).

In the article, the writer proposes that "Castorp" is a Jewish refugee from Germany, and despite his "stereotypically huge nose," he "functions almost like a prophet."

Additionally, Studio Ghibli movies hold a level of support across Israeli society, with both the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Cinematheques holding tributes to Miyazaki and his movies last Passover.