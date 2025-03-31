Thieves steal rare, valuable parrots in Israeli zoo break-in

Rare parrots were stolen, and chicks were left dead in an overnight break-in at the Gan Garoo Zoo in Emek Hamaayanot.

Rare parrots, each worth tens of thousands of shekels on the black market, were stolen along with equipment valued at hundreds of thousands of shekels, the zoo reported.

Chicks were also found dead, and the zoo said it was unclear whether they were poisoned or died from stress.

“We arrived at the zoo this morning and were devastated," said staff members. "The pain and concern for the animals is immense, and the sense of invasion into a place that is our home is very hard."

“This theft is not just a crime—it harms wildlife conservation efforts and breeding programs, and the animals are now experiencing extreme stress, which could affect them long-term,” the zookeepers added. Rare parrots stolen from Gan Garoo Zoo (credit: Gan Garoo Zoo)

Gan Garoo is a family-friendly Australian zoo that welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. The zookeepers know all the animals by name.

The zoo is to remain closed until the police have finished collecting evidence and give permission for the zoo to reopen.

“The staff will continue to care for the remaining animals and do what we love so much," said zoo officials.

Wildlife smuggling

Thefts of exotic animals have increased in recent years, with the illegal trade in wildlife and rare bird species in particular estimated to be worth tens of millions of shekels annually in Israel.

Such breaches not only lead to financial losses for animal facilities but also to real harm to conservation efforts and the animals themselves.