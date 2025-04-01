100 years of innovation: Hebrew University of Jerusalem celebrates centennial

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem celebrated its centennial on Tuesday, marking a hundred years of academic and intellectual contributions.

Professor Asher Cohen, President of the Hebrew University, stated: "For a hundred years, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has been home to exceptional individuals—those who question, who break conventions, who innovate and redefine boundaries. It all began with a pioneering spark in the heart of Jerusalem, shaping the academic landscape of Israel.

"A remarkable group of intellectual giants, including Albert Einstein, Chaim Weizmann, Chaim Nachman Bialik, and Martin Buber, united in the pursuit of a shared vision: the establishment of the Hebrew University. They and many others founded a pioneering academic institution to cultivate future leaders in research, science, public service, and society—for the benefit of Israel and all humanity. From the moment this vision became a reality, the university has upheld excellence in research and education as its highest priority. Today, it continues to be a hub of knowledge, innovation, and groundbreaking research across diverse fields, nurturing generations of leaders, scholars, and thinkers."

The university has been a hub for research and innovation across multiple fields. In 2024, the university was ranked the top research university in Israel and 81st among the world's top 100 universities, according to the Shanghai Ranking. THE HEBREW University of Jerusalem opens, 1925. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The history of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

When the opening speech was delivered a hundred years ago, the multi-billion dollar institution, Weizmann, had little more than a wooden stage.

The former president, Chief Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, Lord Balfour, and many other distinguished parties spoke to the crowds of students without a microphone or amplification.

On that same day, the university received a hand-written manuscript from founder Einstein, who was unable to attend. The copy of the Theory of Relativity has remained one of the university's prized possessions in the Edemond J. Safra Campus in Givat Ram.

Einstein remarked in a 1921 interview with The New York Times: "There has been no event in my life that gave me greater satisfaction than the initiative to establish the Hebrew University in Jerusalem."

Professor Mona Khoury-Kassabri, Vice President of Strategy and Diversity at the Hebrew University, highlights this commitment concluded, "The Hebrew University takes immense pride in its achievements in innovation, including the development of life-saving drugs and the establishment of influential companies in various industries. Strengthening the connection between academia and industry is a key priority, involving academic training, research partnerships with commercial enterprises, and the commercialization of university-developed knowledge and patents. A productive and dynamic relationship exists between the university’s pioneering research and entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, facilitated by Yissum, the university’s technology transfer company. To date, Yissum has registered over 260 startup companies based on technologies developed at the Hebrew University, 18 of which have gone public, including Mobileye and others.

"As it enters its second century, the Hebrew University remains steadfast in its mission to advance knowledge, foster innovation, and educate the leaders of tomorrow. With its distinguished history and commitment to excellence, the university will continue to play a vital role in shaping Israel’s academic and scientific future and contributing to the global research community."