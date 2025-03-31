Toys for Bibas children at Ben-Gurion Airport to be donated to hospital

Released hostage Yarden Bibas, whose wife Shiri and children Ariel and Kfir were murdered in Hamas captivity, asked that the toys on display at Ben-Gurion Airport in honor of his children be transferred to children in the hospital.

Hundreds of toys and games were placed in the exhibit by citizens from across the country, symbolizing support for the Bibas family.

During his visit to the airport, Bibas asked that the toys be transferred to children at the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, where Ariel and Kfir were born.

'Every baby born is testament to victory'

“Kfir and Ariel were born at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, the place where life begins. Now, since they are no longer with us, I want the toys placed in their memory to bring joy to children being treated at the hospital where they were born. Every baby born here and every child recovering here is a testament to our victory over those who tried to destroy us.” View of the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod. (credit: Via Maariv)

Dr. Erez Brenboim, CEO of Assuta in Ashdod, said, “We thank Yarden Bibas for this touching and generous gesture. The toys will help improve the mood of the hospitalized children and aid in their recovery. It is a powerful expression of human resilience, turning personal pain into an act of giving and hope.”