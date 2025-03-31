Protesters block Begin Road in Jerusalem, burn tires in call for return of hostages

Protesters demonstrating against the government and in a call to return the hostages blocked Begin Road in Jerusalem on Monday.

The demonstrators burned tires and chanted "everyone know" and a "deal now."

Others could be heard calling out corruption in the government.

Protesters demonstrate, burn tires on Begin Road in Jerusalem. March 31, 2025. (Credit: Barak Dor).

Protesters also demonstrated on Azza Street near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

MKs protest outside Knesset

Members of the Knesset opposition protesting against the government also positioned their offices outside the Knesset on Monday. Protesters demonstrate on Azza Street in Jerusalem. March 31, 2025. (credit: Shani Tamim)

The Jerusalem municipality issued an evacuation order for the offices, noting they were erected "without coordination and without receiving the required municipal approval," the municipality statement read, according to Army Radio.