Wood owl, 11 lizards found in latest wildlife rescue operations

Israel Police and Nature and Parks Authority have continued conducting operations targeting individuals suspected of harboring illegal wildlife, locating a wood owl on Saturday, and 11 illegally held lizards on Monday.

The wood owl was found early Sunday morning in the Bedouin diaspora and was being kept in “harsh conditions,” the police stated.

Multiple breeds of lizards were seized from a private home in Ashkelon, including spiny-tailed lizards, kimberley rock monitors, and bearded dragons.

Every animal seized was transferred to Nature and Parks Authority inspectors to undergo veterinary examination and are currently being kept in a protected facility.

The lizards' owner was detained for further investigation by the Nature and Parks Authority.

Repeated offenses

Over the past few weeks, more than 13 monkeys, lion cubs, and other exotic wildlife have been found. Police have also located and seized a crocodile, an anaconda snake, poisonous frogs, several lizards of various types, and one marsh turtle that may have been captured from nature.

Many animals were found to have been smuggled into the country via drones from Egypt and Jordan, according to an Army Radio report.

The Nature and Parks Authority has stated that the possession of protected species without permission constitutes a violation of the law.

The INPA stressed the dangers of the illegal wildlife trade, stating that smuggled monkeys may carry diseases such as tuberculosis and rabies even if they do not show symptoms. Blood samples from the rescued monkey were sent abroad for testing.

Anyone who has been near the smuggled wildlife should be checked for fear of infection with zoonotic diseases.