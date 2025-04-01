Authorities arrest Hamas terrorist threatening to murder Samaria Regional Council head

The IDF and Israel Police conducted a joint operation to arrest a Hamas terrorist for threatening to assassinate Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan on Tuesday.

Khiradi Hassan is the sixth terrorist who has been arrested for threatening to assassinate Dagan.

Hassan, a resident of Qusra, was arrested at Migdalim Junction in central Samaria, and was transferred to police for further questioning.

"We will never be afraid! This is our land – and we will win," Dagan said in response to calls for his death. "I thank the Ariel police station and the Shomron Brigade. The Jewish settlement will only grow and get stronger."

Dagan is under constant security due to terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah, calling on their terror operatives to assassinate him. Yossi Dagan (L), head of the Samaria Regional Council, paints over 'Death to Jews' graffiti at the Tomb of Joshua bin Nun, December 13, 2023 (credit: ROI HADI)

Previous attempted attacks

A notable example was when, in 2023, a Palestinian policeman from the Tulkarem refugee camp was arrested for planning to assassinate Dagan and carry out additional shooting attacks.

Previously to that, four terror operatives were arrested in Beita, including an officer in the Palestinian Authority's General Intelligence Service (GIS), their domestic security agency, who play a similar to Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) or the CIA, had also planned to target Yossi Dagan.