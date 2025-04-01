Family marks Bar Kuperstein’s 23rd birthday in Hamas captivity at Hostages Square

Gaza hostage Bar Kuperstein will turn 23 on Tuesday, marking his second birthday in Hamas captivity. His family and friends will commemorate the occasion on Tuesday at 9:30 PM at Hostages Square and have invited the public to join them.

Tal Kuperstein, Bar’s father, who remains disabled following a series of medical accidents, invited the public to mark the occasion with the Kuperstein family.

“Bar, we love you and are proud of you. Hang in there – you're never alone. On Tuesday, we will celebrate your birthday at Hostages Square, and I invite everyone to come and mark Bar’s birthday with me,” he said.

Tal lost his ability to speak after he was in a serious car accident; he was still unable to talk or walk when Bar was kidnapped. Since then, Tal has worked with a speech therapist to be able to speak again.

"He doesn't know I can speak, I hope he hears me."

Bar's Nova story

Bar was taken to Gaza from the Nova party, where he worked as a security guard. During the attack, Bar stayed behind to assist the Israeli police and security team, providing first aid to the injured.

Bar reportedly inherited his desire to help others from his father, who was a volunteer medic. Tal was injured in a severe car accident and has been disabled since then. Bar has taken on the majority of the family’s financial responsibilities, working various jobs since high school while also volunteering for Yedidim.

On the morning of the attack, Bar's family tried to reach him for hours. "It was clear something bad had happened," his aunt said. Later, a video released by Hamas showed Bar in Gaza, bound by his neck, hands, and feet.

Bar's friend, Barak Oz, posted on Bar’s Instagram page a few days ago: “My dear brother, how I miss you. I can’t believe this is the second birthday we’re probably not going to celebrate together.

We will never stop praying and doing everything we can to bring you home. I hope a miracle happens, and we still celebrate together. Amen.”

Dvir Kuperstein, Bar's brother, told the Knesset recently that his family knows that Bar is alive, but that they are still worried for his safety.

"We know with certainty that Bar is still alive, but we also know that the situation can change in an instant," Dvir said.

"Bar is not just another hostage; he’s my brother, he’s a hero. He’s the one who evacuated the injured under fire, saving lives at the Nova party. He’s the one who kept going back to save just one more person, and when he needed help, there was no one there to save him."

About a month later, Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar made an unusual apology to Tal, Bar’s father.

“I want to apologize for the fact that the hostages are still there after so long and have not yet returned. It’s inhumane and unreasonable.”

Uri Sela contributed to this report.