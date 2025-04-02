IDF completes encirclement of Tel al-Sultan area in Rafah

The IDF has completely encircled the Tel al-Sultan area in Rafah over the past few days, the military announced on Wednesday.

Troops from the 14th Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, dismantled weapons and terrorist infrastructure, and killed dozens of terrorists.

The troops located two rocket launchers in one area, as well as an additional launcher aimed at Israeli territory.

Multiple suspects were apprehended and transferred for further questioning.

On Thursday, the military noted that the initial encirclement took about four hours, and troops located several tank shells within the Hamas infrastructure, which was once a school called Al-Fadallah. IDF Operation in the Tel al-Sultan Area. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Expanding the Gaza invasion

The IDF on Sunday significantly expanded its invasion of Gaza, and more specifically of Rafah, the first time it has moved to reoccupy a second major area within one of Gaza’s four main sectors since Israel renewed hostilities with Hamas on March 18.

Only hours later, the IDF announced that it was adding a third division, Division 36, into the Gaza invasion, along with Division 252 in central Gaza and Division 143 in Rafah, as well as the Golani Brigade and Tank Brigade 188.