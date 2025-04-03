Israel's El Al Airlines to resume Moscow flights in May

Israel's El Al Airlines ELAL.TA will resume flights to Moscow on May 1 after determining its airspace was safe, making the airline one of the only Western carriers allowed to fly to the Russian capital, the airline said on Thursday.

It will operate seven weekly flights on the Tel Aviv-Moscow route.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, halted flights to Moscow in late 2024 after an Azerbaijani passenger plane crashed, killing 38 people, apparently after being struck by a Russian missile.

Russia in 2022 closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, in response to Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector. Israel did not join in sanctions against Russia as it sought to balance relations with Kyiv and Moscow. PEOPLE PARTICIPATE in a solidarity rally for Ukraine, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel maintains support for Ukraine and Russia

While Israel, a close ally of the United States, has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, voiced solidarity with Kyiv, and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has said it will maintain contact with Moscow in the hope of helping to ease the crisis.

The decision to resume flights, El Al said, was made following a situation assessment and ongoing discussions with authorities in Russia to ensure flight safety.

"The resumption of flights to Moscow reflects ... part of El Al’s ongoing efforts to expand its destination network and provide passengers with access to important flight routes," it said.

About 1.3 million people, or nearly 15% of Israel's population are Russian speakers, many of whom remain Russian citizens after emigrating, while others still have family there.

Russia's Aeroflot in 2022 halted many international flights, including to Israel, although rival Red Wings Airlines has maintained regular flights on the Moscow-Tel Aviv route.