Training for IDF observers to change after Oct. 7 massacre

The training for women intending to draft as IDF field observers is set to change following the October 7 massacre, the military said on Tuesday.

Fifteen IDF observers were killed during the massacre after Hamas terrorists invaded the Nahal Oz base in the Gaza border area. Seven lookouts were kidnapped alive from the base.

As part of the new guidelines, the observers will be given a personal weapon throughout their training in addition to the M-16 rifle.

The soldiers will also practice Krav Maga and self-defense, the military added.

The IDF further noted that the female observers will be trained to identify threats in accordance with the specific arenas to which they will be deployed.

With the new directives, the observer will be allowed to give her professional opinion on the identified threat and the level of the menace.

October 7 massacre

From the seven lookouts kidnapped on October 7, Ori Megidish was rescued by the IDF in October, and Noa Marciano was killed by Hamas in captivity. Her body was recovered by the IDF in November 2023 and returned for burial in Israel.

Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy were released from Hamas captivity in January.