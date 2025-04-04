Female IDF observers in West Bank receive personal weapons

Female IDF observers in Combat Intelligence Battalion 636 in the West Bank were issued personal weapons this week as part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to implement lessons learned from the events of October 7, N12 reported on Friday.

The initiative was announced as early as last year. The process of distributing personal weapons to female observers across all sectors is progressing, the report noted.

Combat Intelligence battalions that have yet to receive these weapons are expected to do so in the coming months.

In early December, the IDF’s Ground Forces Command released a document detailing the lessons learned from the October 7 massacre, which emphasizes strategies for improving combat capabilities, including enhanced protection for female observers.

As part of these improvements, the IDF has decided to move observation posts further from the borders in the north and Gaza.

IDF observers during training. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Improving IDF observer security across the board

The IDF is also distributing Micro-Tavor rifles to commanders and female observers at these posts, mapping and securing observation posts across various sectors, and improving logistical support for female soldiers, including renovations to food facilities and housing.

This report comes following an incident about a week ago in which the Urim observation base near the Gaza border was left completely unsecured. The gate remained open, and no security personnel were present.

For 12 hours, 60 female observers were left without protection, as the base’s gate was left unsupervised.