IDF, Shin Bet kill terrorist responsible for abduction of Bibas family

The IDF and Shin Bet struck and eliminated Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Awad, a senior commander in the Military Intelligence Array in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday.

He was affiliated with senior commanders of the Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist organization.

On October 7, Awad infiltrated the Israeli community of Nir Oz multiple times. He was one of the leaders of the massacre and was likely personally involved in the abductions and brutal murders of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas.

Additionally, he played a role in the abduction and burial of Gaddi Haggai and Judy Weinstein. He was also involved in the abductions of Thai citizens.

Additional terror attacks

As part of his role in the terrorist organization, Awad actively recruited operatives in the West Bank and within Israel, using them to plan and carry out attacks against Israelis until his death. Gazan terrorist Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Awad. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the war, the Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist organization, with Awad as a key figure, carried out multiple terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.