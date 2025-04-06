'Show leadership like Trump': MKs call for Hebrew signs on Temple Mount ahead of Passover

Ten Knesset Members sent a letter on Sunday to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, calling for Hebrew signs to be positioned in the Old City, pointing the way to Temple Mount and on the sacred site ahead of Passover.

"World leaders warned before the US Embassy was moved to Jerusalem - and nothing happened," the signatories wrote.

Addressing Lion, they added, "Show leadership, like President Trump. There is no justification for the absence of directional signs to the Temple Mount, the holiest site to the Jewish people.

According to the signatories, some 50,000 Jews visited the holy site on the Jewish holiday last year, with the lack of signs being called to attention in an ombudsman report published in 2010.

Likud MKs Dan Illouz, Nissim Vaturi, Hanoch Milwidsky, Moshe Passal, Keti Shitrit, Amit Halevi, Ariel Kallner as well as Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman and Otzma Yehudit MKs Yitzhak Kreuzer, and Limor Son Har-Melech signed the letter. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with members of his cabinet and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, in Jerusalem, June 5, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

'A discriminatory policy'

The missive was dispatched at the initiative of Beyadenu, a non-profit organization that supports the realization and application of full Israeli sovereignty on the Temple Mount, full equal rights for Jews on the site, and the restoration of the site back to its natural status as the heart of the Jewish nation, according to their website.

"The discriminatory policy of the Jerusalem Municipality is unacceptable," Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, said, "On the one hand, the entire city is networked with signs directing to the mosques, but there is not even one single sign for the Temple Mount in Hebrew. The holiest place for Jews in the whole world."