Lapid's Yesh Atid to discuss political strategy, 2025 budget at annual conference

The opposition Yesh Atid party will convene on Sunday evening in Tel Aviv for its annual conference. The event will be attended by approximately 1,000 delegates, and its goal is to issue updates and discuss strategy, according to the party spokesperson.

MK Meir Cohen, who has led the party’s field work, will speak at the convention, as will MK Merav Ben-Ari, who is currently serving as Opposition Coordinator, responsible for managing opposition voting in the Knesset.

The party’s two members in the Knesset Finance Committee, MKs Vladimir Beliak and Naor Shiri, will also address the conference and focus on the 2025 state budget that passed into law recently.

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid speaks in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 25, 2025 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Yesh Atid political strategy

Yael Bar, head of Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid’s media team, will discuss the party’s political strategy. The event will conclude with a speech by Lapid.

The conference is convening for the third time. The previous convention also included a vote over party leadership between Lapid and MK Ram Ben-Barak. Lapid won narrowly.

Yesh Atid won 24 seats in the 2022 election, and currently numbers 23 after MK Idan Rol seceded from the party in January. However, the party has deteriorated in polls in recent months, with most polls estimating its size as between 10-15 seats.