Bringing Hi-Tech to Israel’s periphery

From economics to science, from mathematics to medicine, artificial intelligence, or AI as it is commonly known, is revolutionizing the world in which we live.

The Rashi Foundation, one of Israel’s largest private philanthropies that promotes social mobility in Israel’s geo-social periphery, believes that AI can make an equally significant impact in education and in narrowing the social gaps within Israel today.

Gaps in technology literacy between the periphery and center of Israel stem from a lack of access to resources like computers and up-to-date software. Moreover, while students in central areas are often exposed to the high-tech industry, its professionals, and its projects, such exposure is limited in the periphery, restricting opportunities. Another problem is the high number of students per classroom in Israel and the wide variance in students’ needs, which makes it difficult to offer personalized learning that caters to each individual’s requirements.

“We are aware that there are vast gaps between the periphery and the center of the country,” says Michal Cohen, CEO of the Rashi Foundation and former Director General of the Education Ministry. “But AI tools can make a big difference. If children from the periphery can use these tools correctly, in a short time they will narrow the gaps that five or six years ago would have taken us a decade to correct. Once they master the tools of AI, they will understand how to use them intelligently and properly in their studies.”

Cohen adds that knowing how to use AI today is a basic requirement in almost all career paths – not just high-tech – and has overall importance in many aspects of daily life. “When today’s youth enter the workforce, they will need to have these skills. Those who fall behind will have a harder time getting in. That’s why it’s important to start investing at a young age.”

This reporter had the opportunity to learn more about the Rashi Foundation’s initiatives to strengthen AI in the periphery through the activities of its affiliated nonprofit organization, the Cyber Education Center, one of Rashi’s nonprofit organizations. A major project in this area is Hello Tech, a joint educational initiative with Google that aims to introduce students and teachers to the world of AI.

Hello Tech acts as a laboratory for developing relevant programs, content, and processes, providing meaningful AI education to teenagers across Israel with an emphasis on the periphery. It achieves these with an introductory AI course for middle school students, an online learning platform, and teacher training programs.

In collaboration with educators across the country, in both Jewish and Arab communities, Hello Tech is developing content and tools that help them optimize their professional practices, utilize the power of AI in the classroom, and deliver innovative, practical knowledge to students. These tools assist the teachers in classroom management, content creation, and communication with parents, making education more efficient.

AI can identify each student’s level and pace of learning, providing immediate feedback and adapting learning materials accordingly. Teachers can harness AI’s capabilities for classroom teaching and deliver innovative and practical knowledge in an interactive manner that stimulates learning, thinking, and curiosity.

The Cyber Education Center spearheads social change through education and developing skills to enable youth in Israel's periphery to become productive members of society and assume key positions in Israel's technology industry, academia, and defense forces.

With the belief that by fostering excellence and imparting knowledge and training in the fields of AI, cyber, and technology, it is possible to bring about real change, reduce social gaps, and create equal opportunity for Israel’s young generation of tomorrow.

Sagy Bar, CEO of the Cyber Education Center, explains that in the organization’s fifteen years of existence, it has made great strides in advancing technology skills and knowledge among students in Israel’s periphery. Since its inception, 4,000 students have completed its flagship program, Magshimim, which operates in 120 municipalities across Israel, from Nahariya to Eilat. Seventy percent of its graduates have served in technology units of the IDF, and 84% have continued to the high-tech industry after their military service.

“The most important thing for students is to develop a sense of competence, that they are able to take part in the tech world, that they can handle any challenge that might arise,” Bar shares. “This is exactly what our programs aim at. They also place a strong emphasis on skills, especially independent learning, complex problem-solving, and teamwork. While these skills are essential for all occupations, they are crucial in the high-tech industry.

“AI platforms have the power to revolutionize tech education and create real opportunities for teens in underserved communities,” says Bar, “AI can bridge gaps by making high-quality, personalized tech education accessible to all. With AI-driven learning, the next generation of innovators and tech leaders can grow anywhere.”

Michal Cohen concludes, “The upcoming school year will not resemble the previous one. The AI revolution is in full swing, and it cannot be ignored. We don’t want the periphery to be left behind, and a well-directed investment in the periphery, with the intelligent and thoughtful use of AI tools, is essential. The tools are evolving, and we must move forward with them, learning the techniques but also maintaining a critical perspective. By working with students to help them use these tools correctly and in a personalized way, the gap between the center and the periphery can be reduced much more quickly.”

This article was written in cooperation with the Rashi Foundation.