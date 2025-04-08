IDF denies allegations of torture after BBC interviews freed Gazan prisoners

A BBC investigation published this week has detailed allegations from several Palestinian Gazans recently released from Israeli prisons, who claim they were subjected to abuse during their detention.

The individuals were arrested in Gaza in the months following the October 7 attacks and later freed as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The five former prisoners, interviewed by the BBC, said they were held under Israel's Unlawful Combatants Law, which allows for the indefinite detention of individuals deemed to pose a security threat without formal charges. According to the report, the men denied involvement in the October 7 massacre and said they had not been charged with crimes prior to their release.

The former prisoners described alleged mistreatment that included beatings, use of electric shocks, denial of medical care, threats, and sexual abuse. One man, Mohammad Abu Tawileh, claimed that he was burned with chemicals and beaten while blindfolded and restrained. He also claimed that he was later cuffed naked to a hospital bed during treatment in Israel.

Other testimonies cited in the report alleged prolonged exposure to cold, food and water deprivation, intimidation with dogs, and instances of medical negligence, according to the BBC. Some detainees claimed they witnessed the deaths of fellow prisoners in the prisons. Palestinians celebrate the release of security prisoners in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025 (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

BBC sends list of allegations, IDF rejects claims

The BBC said it submitted a detailed list of allegations and identifying information to the IDF five days prior to publication. In response, the IDF issued a statement in response to the allegations.

"The IDF operates in accordance with Israeli law and international law, and protects the rights of detainees held in its detention facilities," The statement said. "Any harm to detainees, whether during arrest or during interrogation, violates the law and IDF orders, and therefore is strictly prohibited. The IDF takes any such actions, which contradict its values, very seriously, and thoroughly examines specific complaints related to detainee abuse. The IDF completely rejects accusations of systematic abuse of detainees."

The IDF added that specific complaints are forwarded to relevant authorities for examination, with disciplinary or criminal proceedings initiated when warranted. According tot eh statement, "some of the claims in the inquiry were brought without sufficient detail, without any detail regarding the identity of the detainees, making them impossible to examine." Claims that could be reviewed would be examined by the appropriate authorities.

The statement also emphasized that individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity are detained under lawful orders and receive judicial review. "Israeli law grants the right to judicial review in a civil district court, legal representation by an attorney, and the right of appeal to the Supreme Court – all rights that go beyond the minimum required by the Geneva Conventions. Many detainees have already exercised their right to meet with an attorney. Hearings are conducted before a judge via visual communication, in accordance with the law, and the entire process is translated simultaneously into Arabic by an interpreter.

Meetings between attorneys and their detainee clients take place in accordance with the law. Upon arrival at the facility, detainees are examined by a doctor, and regular medical checks are conducted at the facility. Detainees receive appropriate medical treatment in accordance with the law, and if necessary, they are transferred for treatment under the Ministry of Health."

The BBC noted that similar allegations have been reported by organizations such as B’Tselem and the United Nations. A UN report in March documented claims of abuse, including beatings, electric shocks, and sexual threats in Israeli detention centers. The Israeli government previously stated it “categorically rejects the unfounded allegations” made in the UN report.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society, at least 63 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since October 7, including 40 from Gaza. The IDF said it is aware of some cases and that an investigation by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) is opened following every detainee death.

The IDF and Israeli authorities maintain that all detainees are held in accordance with domestic and international law and that any reported misconduct is investigated through existing oversight mechanisms.